IND vs MAS: Who are the new call-ups by Manolo Marquez for India’s friendly against Malaysia?

India head coach Manolo Marquez has handed out five first-time call-ups for the upcoming friendly against Malaysia on November 18 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters), Jithin MS (NorthEast United FC), Thoiba Singh Moirangthem (Odisha FC), Irfan Yadwad (Chennaiyin FC) and Hmingthanmawia Ralte (Mumbai City FC) are the latest inclusions for the game.

Thoiba was a late addition following the withdrawal of Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Anirudh Thapa, who suffered an injury in the 1-1 draw against Odisha in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Sportstar gives a lowdown on the new inclusions to the Blue Tigers’ squad.

1) Vibin Mohanan (Central midfielder)

Vibin has been a mainstay in central midfield for Kerala Blasters since the 2023-24 season despite his relative inexperience since he broke into the first team, aged just 20. Ivan Vukamanovic, who handed Vibin his debut during the 2022-23 season, earmarked the Thrissur-born footballer for big things.

“There’s a huge potential for not only for Kerala Blasters, but also for Indian football because that kind of fine technical player in the midfield, there’s not a lot of them in India, so we’re happy with that,” said the former Blasters coach.

Vibin is among the technically gifted midfielders in the ISL, who is comfortable on the ball. He can play both long and short passes from a deeper position. In his eight matches in the ISL, Vibin has registered the most passes for an Indian midfielder with 320 and is only behind Ahmed Jahouh among midfielders.

Vibin had received a call-up for a national team camp last season under Igor Stimac but an injury ruled him out.

2) Jithin MS (Winger)

While Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been rightly hogging the limelight, Jithin’s contributions towards the Moroccan winger’s success must not be taken lightly.

Jithin is on course to have the best season of his career with four assists already in eight ISL matches in a high-flying NorthEast United team. This was on the back of his four goals and three assists in NEUFC’s successful Durand Cup campaign.

Jithin MS in action for NorthEast United in the Durand Cup. He was instrumental in helping his side win the tournament this year. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

He is creating chances at a higher rate too with one goal-scoring chance created every 39 minutes in the ISL compared to one in every 90 minutes last season. Last season, he scored four goals and registered three assists in 20 matches in his second full season in the top division.

The 26-year-old is a nippy winger with pace and trickery, making it difficult for defenders to keep him quiet in one-on-one duels. In the last two seasons, he has showed he has a good final pass in the attacking third for his teammates to get on the end of.

Jithin, who featured for Kerala Blasters reserve side in 2018-19, found success with Gokulam Kerala during his three seasons there, where he won two successive I-League titles in 2021 and 2022.

3) Irfan Yadwad (Forward)

Irfan has made rapid strides from the ISL to the Indian national team in a short period. Irfan has blistering pace and good close close control which makes him a counter-attacking threat for opposition defences.

“He’s been threatening since day one and I’ve seen something in him, so I’ve persevered with him, tried to bring him on, encourage him and try to develop him. And he’s worked ever so hard for the team,” his Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle said after Irfan scored his first goal of the season in the 5-1 win over Jamshedpur FC.

Irfan Yadwad of Chennaiyin FC in action against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

The 23-year-old, though, has been wasteful with his finishing despite getting himself into promising positions in front of goal. The Goa-born footballer developed at Sporting Club de Goa u-18 sides before his move to Bengaluru United.

4) Hmingthanmawia Ralte (Right-back/Defender)

Hmingthanmawia Ralte, commonly known as Valpuia, has had a stormer of a season at right back for Mumbai City. Having joined the Islanders in 2019, he had his breakthrough season at the club in 2023-24 following a loan spell at Punjab FC with whom he won the I-League in 2022-23.

Hmingthanmawia of Mumbai City FC in action during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 match against Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

His performances in the first half of the season in the ISL last year was enough to convince Mumbai City to hand him a contract extension until 2027.

Valpuia has been excellent when going forward and has been solid at the back when coming up against the league’s best attackers. The 24-year-old will provide much-needed competition in the position to Asish Rai and Mehtab Singh.

5) Thoiba Singh Moirangthem (Defensive midfielder)

In the ongoing season, Thoiba Singh has stepped in as a replacement for Carlos Delgado, who went off injured in Odisha FC’s opening game. While he may just stand at 5’7” and is a midfielder by profile, Sergio Lobera has trusted him to fill in the center back role.

Moirangthem Thoiba Singh of Odisha FCduring Match No 08 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between Punjab FC and Odisha FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on 20th September 2024. ©Adimazes/ISL | Photo Credit: Adimazes

Thoiba made headlines in 2019 when he became the youngest player to score a goal in the AFC Cup aged 16 while playing for Minvera Punjab. He then made the move to Odisha in 2020 and became a regular starter under Kiko Ramirez and Josep Gombau.

But chances have been limited due to stronger options in the middle of the park since the arrival of Jahouh and Lalthathanga Khawlhring in the 2023 summer window.