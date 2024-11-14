 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nations League: Pulling out of England squad ‘wasn’t a possibility,’ says Gordon

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon said the prospect of pulling out of the England squad ahead of its Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland was out of the question, despite his hip injury.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 11:37 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Anthony Gordon during the press conference.
England’s Anthony Gordon during the press conference. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Anthony Gordon during the press conference. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon said the prospect of pulling out of the England squad ahead of its Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland was out of the question, despite his hip injury.

England plays Greece away on Thursday followed by Ireland three days later at Wembley, but nine players - including Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold - have pulled out of interim boss Lee Carsley’s squad due to injuries.

On Wednesday, captain Harry Kane criticised the withdrawals, saying that country must always come before club football.

Gordon was substituted with a hip issue during Newcastle’s 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Asked about pulling out of international duty, the 23-year-old told British media on Wednesday: “No, that wasn’t a possibility.

“I came here to get assessed and see how it is and the staff here thought they could help me with the injury. And they have done that, to be fair. They’ve done an excellent job because I’ve been training straight away.

“It’s gone to a certain extent, now. It’s an injury I had a couple of weeks ago and it stayed with me a little bit, but there was no chance I would not come here.”

England, who is seeking promotion to League A, is second in its group B2 with nine points after losing to Greece at home. Greece has won all four games so far.

Related stories

Related Topics

Anthony Gordon /

Newcastle United /

England /

Harry Kane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nations League: Pulling out of England squad ‘wasn’t a possibility,’ says Gordon
    Reuters
  2. ‘England first’: Kane hits out at player withdrawals ahead of Nations League games
    Reuters
  3. Farewell, Jagan Kumar, whose love for speed put Indian motorcyle racing on the map
    Kavita Menon
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami picks four wickets, on a hat-trick on return for Bengal vs MP; Baroda nearing innings win vs Meghalaya at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Mohammed Shami bags 4/54 after injury comeback during Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, Spurs reserve compensation claims if Man City found guilty of financial breaches - report
    AFP
  2. Nations League: Pulling out of England squad ‘wasn’t a possibility,’ says Gordon
    Reuters
  3. Argentina coach Scaloni confident Messi jerseys will be seen in Paraguay’s stands despite shirt ban
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Vinicius Junior, Martinez return as Brazil and Argentina aim for WC spots
    AP
  5. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: The world order is changing a lot, says Brazil’s coach Dorival Junior ahead of Venezuela clash
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nations League: Pulling out of England squad ‘wasn’t a possibility,’ says Gordon
    Reuters
  2. ‘England first’: Kane hits out at player withdrawals ahead of Nations League games
    Reuters
  3. Farewell, Jagan Kumar, whose love for speed put Indian motorcyle racing on the map
    Kavita Menon
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami picks four wickets, on a hat-trick on return for Bengal vs MP; Baroda nearing innings win vs Meghalaya at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Mohammed Shami bags 4/54 after injury comeback during Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment