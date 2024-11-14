 />
‘England first’: Kane hits out at player withdrawals ahead of Nations League games

England plays Greece away on Thursday followed by Ireland three days later at Wembley but nine players, some of the regular starters, who were called up by interim boss Lee Carsley have pulled out due to injuries.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 08:14 IST , Bengaluru - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Harry Kane during training.
England’s Harry Kane during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Harry Kane during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England skipper Harry Kane has hit out at several players who withdrew from the national team ahead of its Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland, saying on Wednesday that country must always come before club football.

England plays Greece away on Thursday followed by Ireland three days later at Wembley but nine players, some of the regular starters, who were called up by interim boss Lee Carsley have pulled out due to injuries.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite withdrew from the squad.

Kane said this was never the case when Gareth Southgate was in charge as he created an environment where players looked forward to England camps.

“The joy to play for England, I think he brought that back. Every camp, people were excited to come, people wanted to play for England and that’s the most important thing. I think England comes before anything, comes before club,” Kane told ITV Sport.

READ | Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Lyon extends winning streak with Dumornay double against Roma

“It’s the most important thing you play as a professional footballer. Gareth was hot on that and he wasn’t afraid to make decisions if that started to drift from certain players.

“It’s a shame this week. Obviously I think it’s a tough period of the season and maybe there’s been a taking advantage of that a little bit. I don’t really like it if I’m totally honest... I think England comes before anything.”

While Kane now enjoys a winter break from football following his move to German giants Bayern Munich, players at English clubs have more fixtures to look forward to during the busy festive period.

England’s new coach Thomas Tuchel does not take charge until the new year but he will not have a chance to work with the squad until the next international break in March.

Carsley said the withdrawals from the squad represent an opportunity for other players to impress the incoming coach.

“Harry has his opinion but I can only deal with what it is in front of us,” Carsley, who will end his stint at home to Ireland on Sunday, told reporters.

“November is a challenging (international) window. It’s that period of the season where fatigue and small injuries play a part. But it’s a brilliant opportunity for other players who were on the outside of the squad.”

England, which is seeking promotion to League A, is second in its group B2 with nine points after losing to Greece at home. Greece has won all four games so far. Only the top team from each group gains promotion to League A.

