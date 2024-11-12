 />
Nations League: Alexander-Arnold, Saka, Rice and Foden among England absentees due to injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are unavailable to face Greece on Thursday or Ireland three days later.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 07:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s interim manager Lee Carsley has had to make wholesale changes to his squad for the Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland, with eight players now unavailable due to injuries.
infoIcon

England’s interim manager Lee Carsley has had to make wholesale changes to his squad for the Group B2 Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland, with eight players now unavailable due to injuries, the FA said on Monday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are all unavailable to face Greece in Athens on Thursday or Ireland at Wembley three days later.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has received his first senior call-up, while Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite along with the uncapped Tino Livramento and James Trafford have also been added to Carsley’s 23-man squad.

READ | Premier League 2024-25: Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United after interim manager stint

This will be Carsley’s final chance to work with the squad before Thomas Tuchel takes charge from January 1.

England is second in the group with nine points behind Greece who has 12 after winning all four games so far.

