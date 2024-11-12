Nations League: Alexander-Arnold, Saka, Rice and Foden among England absentees due to injury

England’s interim manager Lee Carsley has had to make wholesale changes to his squad for the Group B2 Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland, with eight players now unavailable due to injuries, the FA said on Monday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are all unavailable to face Greece in Athens on Thursday or Ireland at Wembley three days later.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has received his first senior call-up, while Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite along with the uncapped Tino Livramento and James Trafford have also been added to Carsley’s 23-man squad.

This will be Carsley’s final chance to work with the squad before Thomas Tuchel takes charge from January 1.

England is second in the group with nine points behind Greece who has 12 after winning all four games so far.