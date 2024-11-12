Pele’s old club Santos seals return to top flight a year after relegation

Santos won promotion back to Brazil’s Serie A with a 2-0 win over Coritiba on Monday as Pele’s former club secured top-flight status a year after being relegated for the first time.

Santos, which celebrated its 112th anniversary earlier this year, was relegated in December when it lost 2-1 to Fortaleza in the final round of fixtures.

However, first-half goals from Wendel and Romulo Otero on Monday ensured it bounced straight back up and took it to within touching distance of the Serie B title.

“The joy of making history. A source of honour and joy,” Brazilian forward Guilherme told ge.globo. “Truly, a difficult year. The fans deserve it too much, every member of staff at the centre, the board of directors. I’m at a loss for words.”

Late Brazilian great Pele helped Santos become one of the most famous clubs in world football, with the coastal city side enjoying a golden era in the 1950s and 1960s that saw it win 10 state and six Brazilian league titles.

In addition to Pele, Santos has produced a host of elite players such as Neymar, former AC Milan forward Robinho and Real Mardrid’s Rodrygo.

“It was the most difficult year in the history of this club,” midfielder Joao Schmidt said. “A lot of courage ... It’s almost mission accomplished, we’re looking for the title.”

Santos has a five-point lead in Serie B with two games to go.