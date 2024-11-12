 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentine top-flight side draws fire after fielding influencer in match

Ivan Buhajeruk, who has more than seven million subscribers on YouTube, has no professional football experience but was named as a striker in the side.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 11:27 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Argentine club Deportivo Riestra was branded “shameful” and a “disgrace” after putting an influencer into the starting line-up.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Argentine club Deportivo Riestra was branded “shameful” and a “disgrace” after putting an influencer into the starting line-up. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Argentine club Deportivo Riestra was branded “shameful” and a “disgrace” after putting an influencer into the starting line-up. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentine club Deportivo Riestra was branded “shameful” and a “disgrace” after putting an influencer into the starting line-up for Monday’s top-flight game against leaders Velez Sarsfield before substituting him inside the first minute.

Ivan Buhajeruk, who is better known as Spreen and has more than seven million subscribers on YouTube, has no professional football experience but was named as a striker in the side by coach Cristian Fabbiani.

The 24-year-old was subbed off after only 50 seconds during a break in play for a foul.

The lowly Buenos Aires club, who are known for their unconventional marketing strategies, gave Buhajeruk a professional contract and registered him with the Argentine FA in February.

Match commentators on local broadcaster Tyc Sports were scathing of Buhajeruk’s performance in the short time he was on the pitch.

ALSO READ | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw set for December 5 in Miami

“He doesn’t even know where to stand ... it’s unbelievable,” one commentator said. “This is shameful, it’s a total disgrace.”

Fabbiani told a local radio station that he had spoken to Velez coach Gustavo Quinteros ahead of the match to tell him he did not want to disrespect anyone by naming Buhajeruk in the team.

“He laughed and told me to leave him for half an hour. It’s something contractual that was signed a long time ago and the club depends a lot on publicity ... It was probably a one-time thing,” he added.

Former Argentina international Juan Sebastian Veron, now president of Argentine club Estudiantes de la Plata, was unimpressed by the publicity stunt. “A total lack of respect for football and footballers,” he wrote on Instagram.

Argentine newspaper La Nacion wrote on its website: “How to disrespect the history and future of Argentine football in one minute”.

Riestra has enjoyed an impressive maiden campaign in the Primera Division and in ninth place, level on points with giants Boca Juniors. Monday’s match ended 1-1.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentine top-flight side draws fire after fielding influencer in match
    Reuters
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Free passes available online for hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP Finals: Bopanna-Ebden pair loses to Bolelli-Vavassori in opener
    PTI
  4. Fiji boxer Ubayd Haider dies following collapse after IBO title fight
    AP
  5. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw set for December 5 in Miami
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentine top-flight side draws fire after fielding influencer in match
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw set for December 5 in Miami
    AFP
  3. Chile recalls veteran Vidal despite assault investigation
    AFP
  4. Europa League: Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors in Hungary
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich extends Jan-Christian Dreesen’s contract as CEO
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentine top-flight side draws fire after fielding influencer in match
    Reuters
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Free passes available online for hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP Finals: Bopanna-Ebden pair loses to Bolelli-Vavassori in opener
    PTI
  4. Fiji boxer Ubayd Haider dies following collapse after IBO title fight
    AP
  5. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw set for December 5 in Miami
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment