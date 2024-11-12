Europa League: Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors in Hungary

The Europa League match between Turkish club Besiktas and Maccabi Tel-Aviv from Israel on November 28 will be contested in a neutral territory in Hungary, UEFA said on Monday.
The match was originally a home game for Istanbul-based Besiktas, but the Turkish government had earlier decided not to host it in Turkey. It will now be played at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen.
READ | Amsterdam police say 5 hospitalised and 62 detained after attacks on Israeli football fans
The match will be held behind closed doors due to a decision by the local Hungarian authorities.
At least five people were injured during the unrest involving fans of the visiting Maccabi team who lost 5-0 to Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday.
Besiktas stated that Hungary was the only country that agreed to host the match.
