World Aquatics opens interim office in Budapest

World Aquatics marked a key step in its planned move from Olympic capital Lausanne by opening an interim office in Hungary’s capital Budapest on Monday.
Swimming’s global governing body aims to complete the move by 2027, in time for the World Aquatics Championships, which Budapest will host.
Lausanne, home to some 50 international sports federations and organisations, will remain significant for World Aquatics.
The city will host the Aquatics Integrity Unit and the newly established World Aquatics Foundation, ensuring continued oversight of key integrity and governance matters.
The new interim office in Budapest, set to house 25 staff, includes a state-of-the-art content studio aimed at enhancing the federation’s digital presence and strengthening ties between athletes and fans worldwide.
