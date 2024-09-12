MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Tamil Nadu quartet breaks Men’s 4x100m Medley National Meet record in 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024

Karnataka’s Akash Mani, Vidith S Shankar, Kartikeyan Nair, and Srihari Nataraj also broke the record clocking 3:46.09 but finished second today.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 20:05 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The International Aquatic Complex in Yemmekere also witnessed Karnataka’s Aneesh S Gowda pull away from the rest of the pack as early as the second lap of the Men’s 1500m Freestyle.
The International Aquatic Complex in Yemmekere also witnessed Karnataka's Aneesh S Gowda pull away from the rest of the pack as early as the second lap of the Men's 1500m Freestyle. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

The International Aquatic Complex in Yemmekere also witnessed Karnataka’s Aneesh S Gowda pull away from the rest of the pack as early as the second lap of the Men’s 1500m Freestyle. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu’s Nithik Nathella, Danush Suresh, B Benedicton Rohit, and Adhithya Dinesh created a National Meet Record by clocking 3:45.66 in the Men’s 4x100m Medley relay on third day of the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024 in Mangaluru.

The quartet eclipsed the record of 3:47.22 set by the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) back in 2022. Karnataka’s Akash Mani, Vidith S Shankar, Kartikeyan Nair, and Srihari Nataraj also broke the record clocking 3:46.09 but finished second today.

The International Aquatic Complex in Yemmekere also witnessed Karnataka’s Aneesh S Gowda pull away from the rest of the pack as early as the second lap of the Men’s 1500m Freestyle.

In the Women’s 800m Freestyle, Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal pulled the trigger in the very first lap and went on to claim the top spot in 9:16.14.

Railway Sports Promotion Board’s Bikram Changmai and Dhanush S went head to head in the 200m Butterfly, trading marginal leads in the first round. However, Harsh Saroha, from Haryana, peaked on the third lap to force himself into contention but Bikram Changmai pulled away in the last lap to win with 2:02.76. While Harsh came in second with 2:03.95.

The Women’s 200m Butterfly saw Astha Choudhury, Hashika Ramachandra, and Vritti Agarwal engage in a three-way battle from the very first round. Karnataka’s Hashika, in a last moment burst of speed, confirmed her third gold medal in the competition with a time of 2:21.16. Vritti Agarwal, from Telangana, followed her closely in second place with a time of 2:21.89.

Women’s 50m Backstroke winner Soubrity Mondal was elated after her performance and said, “I just wanted to swim as fast as possible and record my personal best. It feels great to win. I have 200m backstroke coming up tomorrow and I want to get my personal best again, a medal is just a consequence.”

Results:
Men
1500m Freestyle:
1. Aneesh S Gowda (Karnataka) 16:06.11
2. Dharshan S (Karnataka) 16:16.83
3. Sampath Kumar Y (Andhra Pradesh) 16:26.48
200m Butterfly
1. Bikram Changmai (Railway Sports Promotion Board) 2:02.76
2. Harsh Saroha (Haryana) 2:03.95
3. Aryan Preyas Pancha (Gujarat) 2:04.41
50m Backstroke
1.  Akash Mani (Karnataka) 26.24
2.  Rishabh Anupam Das (Maharashtra) 26.27
3.  Vinayak Vijay (SSCB) 26.30
50m Freestyle
1.  Mihir Ambre (Maharashtra) 22.66
2.  Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) 23.22
3.  Pavan Gupta M S (Railway Sports Promotion Board) 23.32
4x100m Medley
1.  Nithik Nathella, Danush Suresh, B Benedicton Rohit, Adhithya Dinesh (Tamil Nadu) 3:45.66 NMR
2.  Akash Mani, Vidith S Shankar, Kartikeyan Nair, Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) 3:46.09
3.  Rishabh Anupam Das, Deepak Bajirao Patil, Mihir Ambre, Heer Gitesh Shah (Maharashtra) 3:49.74
Women
800m Freestyle
1.  Vritti Agarwa (Telangana) 9:16.14
2.  Bhavya Sachdeva (Delhi) 9:19.74
3.  Sri Charani Tumu (Karnataka) 9:20.40
200m Butterfly
1. Hashika Ramachandra (Karnataka) 2:21.16
2. Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) 2:21.89
3. Astha Choudhury (RSPB) 2:22.70
50m Backstroke
1. Soubrity Mondal (Bengal) 30.14
2. Vihitha Nayana Loganathan (Karnataka) 30.54
3. Rujuta Prasad Rajadnya (Maharashtra) 30.59
50m Freestyle
1.  Mahi Swetraj (Bihar) 26.85
2.  Avantika Sudhir Chavan (Railway Sports Promotion Board) 27.01
3.  Shivangi Sarma (Railway Sports Promotion Board) 27.30
4 x 100m Medley
1. Pratyasa Ray, Mannata Mishra, Shristi Upadhyaya, Sonia Patel (Odisha) 4:27.90
2. Pratishtha B Dangi, Saanvi Deshwal, Rutuja Prasad Rajadnya, Aditi Satish Hegde (Maharashtra) 4:28.18
3. Kanya Nayyar, Harshitha Jayaram, Astha Choudhary, Shivangi Sarma (Railway Sports Promotion Board) 4:31.16

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
