Australia reaches agreement with World Aquatics on governance reform

Swimming Australia said it had reached agreement with World Aquatics on Monday over governance issues which might have seen it suspended by the global governing body.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 12:47 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: Swimming Australia said it had reached agreement with World Aquatics on Monday over governance issues which might have seen it suspended by the global governing body.
Representative Image: Swimming Australia said it had reached agreement with World Aquatics on Monday over governance issues which might have seen it suspended by the global governing body. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Swimming Australia said it had reached agreement with World Aquatics on Monday over governance issues which might have seen it suspended by the global governing body. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Swimming Australia said it had reached agreement with World Aquatics on Monday over governance issues which might have seen it suspended by the global governing body.

SA said the agreement would result in an updated constitution which would hand 50 per cent of voting rights at future annual general meetings to athletes and clubs.

“We are delighted to have been able to reach this outcome today and thank the member organisations for their support in bringing this to a resolution,” Hayden Collins, co-chair of the SA board, said in a news release.

“We look forward to finalising this prior to Christmas and moving forward in a positive manner.”

Brent Nowicki of World Aquatics said the governing body was pleased with the outcome of the meeting.

“We are also pleased that 50% of the voting rights now sit with the community the sport is there to serve, the athletes and clubs,” he added.

“This model will become one which we consider best practice across the world.”

