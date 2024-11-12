 />
ATP Finals: Zverev eases past Rublev in campaign opener

Alexander Zverev opened his campaign at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday evening by dispatching Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 in their round-robin opener.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 08:54 IST , Turin, Italy - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP Finals against Andrey Rublev.
Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP Finals against Andrey Rublev. | Photo Credit: AP
Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP Finals against Andrey Rublev. | Photo Credit: AP

Alexander Zverev opened his campaign at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday evening by dispatching Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 in their round-robin opener.

In the afternoon match, Casper Ruud romped through the opening set before fighting back from 5-2 behind in the second to beat an out-sorts Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 7-5.

Germany’s Zverev had last faced Russian Rublev at the same stage of the finals in 2023 and won by the same score.

Zverev, a two-time winner of this event in 2018 and 2021, moved to second in the John Newcombe group, behind Norway’s Ruud.

READ | ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner awarded year-end No. 1 trophy in front of home fans

The 27-year-old Zverev, the recent winner of the Paris Masters 1000, has climbed back to No.2 in the world this season. After an injury-hit 2022 season he had briefly dropped out of the top 25 in 2023.

“I was never sure I was going to get back to this level,” Zverev said on the court in Turin. “Second year in a row for me here. I still want to get better. I still want to improve on a few things. We’ll see how next year goes.”

Rublev held to love in his first three service games. He won a 13th straight point on serve to open the crucial seventh game, but Zverev then won the next four to break to 15.

Zverev did not allow a break point against his serve all match and converted immediately both times he had the chance.

“I thought it was a very solid match from my end,” said Zverev.

“Andrey is an incredible player, but everyone who plays here is an unbelievable player.

“Against anyone here, you have to play your best to have a chance, you have to be solid, mentally strong. I feel like I did that today, I felt like I used my chances quite well and I’m obviously happy with this win.”

Alexander Zverev /

Andrey Rublev /

ATP Finals 2024

