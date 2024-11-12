 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chile recalls veteran Vidal despite assault investigation

Arturo Vidal was recalled to the Chile team on Monday aged 37, a year after his last cap and a week after being accused of sexual assault.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 09:47 IST , Santiago - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Chilean football player Arturo Vidal. (file Photo)
Chilean football player Arturo Vidal. (file Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chilean football player Arturo Vidal. (file Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Arturo Vidal was recalled to the Chile team on Monday aged 37, a year after his last cap and a week after being accused of sexual assault.

The midfielder, who won league titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Juventus, collected the last of his 142 caps in September 2023 when he was injured in a draw against Colombia early in this cycle of World Cup qualifying.

Vidal’s call-up comes a week after a woman accused him and other Colo Colo players of sexually assaulting her at a Santiago nightclub. There have been no reports of any progress in the investigation, prosecutions or arrests.

READ | Europa League: Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors in Hungary

On Sunday, Vidal scored the only goal as his Colo Colo team drew its final match of the season and was crowned Chilean league champions.

He returns to the national team, for games away to Peru and at home to Venezuela, with Chile last in the 10-team South American group with eight games to play, seven points behind seventh place, the last spot offering possible World Cup qualifying.

Vidal publicly criticised national coach Ricardo Gareca for not picking him and other members of Chile’s “Golden Generation” mentioning Mauricio Isla, Charles Aranguiz, and Marcelo Diaz who were part of the side that won the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

“The national team needs us,” Vidal said.

With Udinese striker Alexis Sanchez injured, only Atletico Mineiro striker Eduardo Vargas had remained from the old guard in a squad loaded with young players.

Related Topics

Arturo Vidal /

Chile /

Colo Colo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chile recalls veteran Vidal despite assault investigation
    AFP
  2. Gambhir defends Kohli and Rohit after Ponting questions their form
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Europa League: Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors in Hungary
    Reuters
  4. Top careers in exercise science
    Ramji Srinivasan
  5. World Aquatics opens interim office in Budapest
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chile recalls veteran Vidal despite assault investigation
    AFP
  2. Europa League: Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors in Hungary
    Reuters
  3. Bayern Munich extends Jan-Christian Dreesen’s contract as CEO
    AP
  4. Nations League: Koeman confirms De Jong’s return for Netherlands, Depay misses out
    Reuters
  5. Nations League: Belgium faces Injury setback as four players pull out against Italy and Israel
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chile recalls veteran Vidal despite assault investigation
    AFP
  2. Gambhir defends Kohli and Rohit after Ponting questions their form
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Europa League: Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors in Hungary
    Reuters
  4. Top careers in exercise science
    Ramji Srinivasan
  5. World Aquatics opens interim office in Budapest
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment