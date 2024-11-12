Chile recalls veteran Vidal despite assault investigation

Arturo Vidal was recalled to the Chile team on Monday aged 37, a year after his last cap and a week after being accused of sexual assault.

The midfielder, who won league titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Juventus, collected the last of his 142 caps in September 2023 when he was injured in a draw against Colombia early in this cycle of World Cup qualifying.

Vidal’s call-up comes a week after a woman accused him and other Colo Colo players of sexually assaulting her at a Santiago nightclub. There have been no reports of any progress in the investigation, prosecutions or arrests.

On Sunday, Vidal scored the only goal as his Colo Colo team drew its final match of the season and was crowned Chilean league champions.

He returns to the national team, for games away to Peru and at home to Venezuela, with Chile last in the 10-team South American group with eight games to play, seven points behind seventh place, the last spot offering possible World Cup qualifying.

Vidal publicly criticised national coach Ricardo Gareca for not picking him and other members of Chile’s “Golden Generation” mentioning Mauricio Isla, Charles Aranguiz, and Marcelo Diaz who were part of the side that won the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

“The national team needs us,” Vidal said.

With Udinese striker Alexis Sanchez injured, only Atletico Mineiro striker Eduardo Vargas had remained from the old guard in a squad loaded with young players.