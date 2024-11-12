 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dutch police arrest five more suspects in attacks against Israeli football fans

Dutch police on Monday said they had arrested five more people for their suspected involvement in attacks on Israeli football supporters late last week which authorities have condemned as antisemitic.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 11:37 IST , THE HAGUE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
A person is detained by the police as Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters demonstrate in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
A person is detained by the police as Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters demonstrate in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A person is detained by the police as Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters demonstrate in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dutch police on Monday said they had arrested five more people for their suspected involvement in attacks on Israeli football supporters late last week which authorities have condemned as antisemitic.

The suspects are men aged 18 to 37 and living in the Netherlands, police said in a statement. Previously, 63 suspects had been arrested.

Earlier on Monday Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof vowed that the Netherlands would focus all its efforts on bringing perpetrators of the violence to justice.

“The images and reports for Amsterdam and what we’ve seen this weekend of antisemitic attacks against Israelis and Jews are nothing short of shocking and reprehensible,” Schoof told a press conference, adding that police and prosecutors are still piecing together the details of what happened.

READ | Europa League: Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors in Hungary

The attacks occurred early on Friday on Israeli football supporters following a match between visiting Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam left at least five people injured. They were denounced as antisemitic by the Dutch authorities and foreign leaders including Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Following the attacks, Israel sent extra planes to bring Maccabi supporters home

Reacting to reports that there had also been altercations between Maccabi supporters and locals before the match on Thursday, Schoof said there was no justification for the violence against Israeli supporters.

Dutch police have said Maccabi fans on Wednesday attacked a taxi and burned a Palestinian flag in Amsterdam. On the day of the game, Maccabi supporters were filmed chanting anti-Arab slogans in videos verified by Reuters.

“We are well aware of what happened earlier with Maccabi supporters but we think that’s of a different category and we condemn any violence as well, but that is no excuse whatsoever for what happened later on that night in the attacks on Jews in Amsterdam.” Schoof said. 

Related Topics

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pele’s old club Santos seals return to top flight a year after relegation
    Reuters
  2. Dutch police arrest five more suspects in attacks against Israeli football fans
    Reuters
  3. Argentine top-flight side draws fire after fielding influencer in match
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Free passes available online for hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Finals: Bopanna-Ebden pair loses to Bolelli-Vavassori in opener
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pele’s old club Santos seals return to top flight a year after relegation
    Reuters
  2. Dutch police arrest five more suspects in attacks against Israeli football fans
    Reuters
  3. Argentine top-flight side draws fire after fielding influencer in match
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw set for December 5 in Miami
    AFP
  5. Chile recalls veteran Vidal despite assault investigation
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pele’s old club Santos seals return to top flight a year after relegation
    Reuters
  2. Dutch police arrest five more suspects in attacks against Israeli football fans
    Reuters
  3. Argentine top-flight side draws fire after fielding influencer in match
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Free passes available online for hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Finals: Bopanna-Ebden pair loses to Bolelli-Vavassori in opener
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment