 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ATP Finals: Bopanna-Ebden pair loses to Bolelli-Vavassori in opener

Bopanna and Ebden were defeated by the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 2-6, 3-6 in just 56 minutes on Monday.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 10:45 IST , Turin (Italy) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Rohan Bopanna in action.
Rohan Bopanna in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Ace Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men’s doubles partner Matthew Ebden started their ATP Finals campaign on a losing note, suffering a straight-set defeat in a group stage match.

Bopanna and Ebden were defeated by the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 2-6, 3-6 in just 56 minutes here on Monday. The Indo-Australian pair had defeated their opponents in this year’s Australian Open final.

Bolelli and Vavassori, the fourth seeds, dominated from the outset, breaking their rivals in the second game.

A double fault by the Indo-Australian pair in the eighth game allowed the Italians to secure another break of serve, further thwarting any hopes of a comeback.

READ | ATP Finals: Zverev eases past Rublev in campaign opener

Buoyed by the local support, Bolelli and Vavassori continued their domination in the second set as well, taking the crucial break in the fourth game.

Bopanna, who is appearing in the tournament for the fourth time, and Ebden, struggled to match their Italian opponents, failing to earn even a single break point throughout the match.

The serving woes added to their difficulties, as they won only 58% of points (19 out of 33) on their first serve and 47% (7 out of 15) on their second.

In contrast, the Italians were far more efficient, winning 89% of points on their first serve (31 out of 35) and 83% on their second (5 out of 6).

Additionally, Bopanna and Ebden committed two double faults, both of which led to breaks of serve.

The defeat marked Bopanna and Ebden’s third consecutive defeat to the Italians this year.

Bopanna and Ebden lie fourth in the Bob Bryan Group. They will take on top seeds Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Croatian Mate Pavic in their next group game on Wednesday.

They had reached the semifinals in the last edition.

Related Topics

Rohan Bopanna /

Matthew Ebden /

ATP Finals 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Finals: Bopanna-Ebden pair loses to Bolelli-Vavassori in opener
    PTI
  2. Fiji boxer Ubayd Haider dies following collapse after IBO title fight
    AP
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw set for December 5 in Miami
    AFP
  4. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Aravindh Chithambaram savours another title in ‘lucky’ city
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Sandeep Patil expects India to bounce back in Australia after ‘wake-up’ call against New Zealand
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ATP Finals: Bopanna-Ebden pair loses to Bolelli-Vavassori in opener
    PTI
  2. ATP Finals: Zverev eases past Rublev in campaign opener
    AFP
  3. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner awarded year-end No. 1 trophy in front of home fans
    AP
  4. Ruud beats Alcaraz in ATP finals opener
    AFP
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals to begin with added attention given to victims of floods in Spain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Finals: Bopanna-Ebden pair loses to Bolelli-Vavassori in opener
    PTI
  2. Fiji boxer Ubayd Haider dies following collapse after IBO title fight
    AP
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw set for December 5 in Miami
    AFP
  4. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Aravindh Chithambaram savours another title in ‘lucky’ city
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Sandeep Patil expects India to bounce back in Australia after ‘wake-up’ call against New Zealand
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment