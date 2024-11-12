Mohammed Shami set to return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh starting Wednesday

Mohammed Shami will make his return to competitive cricket tomorrow as Bengal faces Madhya Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy match in Indore.

Shami has not yet joined the team, but Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla confirmed he will arrive in Indore later today and is set to feature in the game. Shami has also received the necessary clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

After the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, Shami had bowled extensively to India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and appeared to be in good rhythm. Sporting a black sleeveless t-shirt, shorts, and with his left knee strapped, Shami bowled from around the wicket to the left-handed Nayar, consistently hitting the good length area and occasionally sending down bouncers.

Mohammed Shami bowled for more than hour on the centre wicket at Chinnaswamy Stadium.



He has looked in good rhythm, though his left knee is strapped up. 🤞 #INDvNZ#CricketTwitter@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/9nRQqIxSEL — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) October 20, 2024

However, Shami was left out of the squad for the Border-Gavaskar series. He hasn’t played a competitive match since the ODI World Cup final last year, where he was the tournament’s top wicket-taker, claiming 24 wickets in seven matches at an impressive average of 10.70.

Speaking at an event last month, Shami shared that he had returned to bowling at “100%” and was seeing positive results.

But he was not selected for Bengal’s squad in the next round of the Ranji Trophy, where they faced Karnataka.