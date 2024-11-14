Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Mohammed Shami bags 4/54 after injury comeback during Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal

On Thursday, Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets on his return to competitive cricket during the second day of the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

Shami got the wicket of Madhya Pradesh captain Shubham Sharma, castling the right-handed batter for eight runs off an inside edge. He followed it up with another clean bowled dismissal of Saransh Jain.

The pacer then removed tailenders Kumar Kartieya and Kulwant Khejroliya off successive deliveries as Bengal bundled out Madhya Pradesh for 167 runs. He will be on a hat-trick during Madhya Pradesh’s second innings.

The India international went wicketless on the first day, bowling 10 overs, including one maiden, and conceding 34 runs.

Shami’s performance in this Ranji Trophy match will be followed keenly by the Indian selectors. Though Shami was not picked for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, a good outing against Madhya Pradesh could propel him into the squad for the series.

The 34-year-old’s last First-Class appearance came during the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in June 2023.