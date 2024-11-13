 />
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sharandeep’s patient fifty helps Jharkhand to 135/3 on Day 1 vs Delhi

At Stumps, the visiting side reached 136 for three in the 55 overs that were possible. Jharkhand could have been in a stronger position if Utkarsh Singh would have been dismissed at 46.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 19:59 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Jharkhand’s Sharandeep Singh plays a shot against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy on Day 1 cricket match against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Jharkhand’s Sharandeep Singh plays a shot against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy on Day 1 cricket match against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar / The Hindu
infoIcon

Jharkhand’s Sharandeep Singh plays a shot against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy on Day 1 cricket match against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar / The Hindu

On a gloomy day in the national capital where play was affected by smog in the morning and bad light in the evening, Jharkhand opener Sharandeep Singh exhibited ample patience and a tight defence to compile an unbeaten 64.

He consumed 183 balls, making for a slow-moving opening day between Jharkhand and Delhi in a Group-D Ranji Trophy tie at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

At Stumps, the visiting side reached 136 for three in the 55 overs that were possible. Jharkhand could have been in a stronger position had left-hand batter Utkarsh Singh not flicked a half-volley on leg stump from Siddhant Sharma to Yash Dhull at square leg in the final session. He had batted well until then to make 46.

On a hazy morning that led to the start of play being delayed by two hours, Delhi elected to bowl. With Simarjeet Singh back from injury and Money Grewal drafted into the playing eleven, the host was relying on its pacers to exploit a pitch with a smattering of grass.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami makes lacklustre return as Madhya Pradesh dominates on Day 1 vs Bengal

While Siddhant and Simarjeet shared the new ball, Grewal managed to provide the opening breakthrough early in his first spell.

Having denied Nazim a run off his bowling for 15 deliveries, Grewal was rewarded when he pitched the ball full and invited a lavish drive, inducing an outside edge that was snaffled by Himmat Singh at second slip.

Before lunch, Simarjeet was perhaps a tad guilty of bowling a wider line that allowed the batters to leave at their will. When he went full and straight to Aryaman Sen in the fourth over after the 40-minute interval, the ball rattled the stumps for his lone wicket.

Sharandeep and Utkarsh were able to lend some solidity to the innings by stitching together a 93-run stand in 30.2 overs for the third wicket. Utkarsh drove a few times with authority through cover point and mid-off against the pacers before squandering it away with a loose shot.

Jharkhand

Delhi

Ranji Trophy

