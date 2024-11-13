 />
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanmay Agarwal’s unbeaten ton powers Hyderabad to 244/5 against Andhra on Day 1

Tanmay, who was dropped on 20, made Andhra pay a heavy price as the innings progressed, with emphasis on defence but not missing to punish the erring bowlers with some lovely strokes.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 18:39 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal celebrates his century against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal celebrates his century against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM/The Hindu
Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal celebrates his century against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM/The Hindu

Tanmay Agarwal cracked his 15th Ranji Trophy century in his 64th match to help Hyderabad score 244 for five against Andhra at the close of play on the first day of the fifth-round Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Tanmay, who was lucky to see second slip Karan Shinde drop a regulation catch off pacer Mohammed Rafi when he was on 20, made Andhra pay a heavy price as the innings progressed, with emphasis on defence but not missing to punish the erring bowlers with some lovely strokes.

Andhra’s catching in the morning session was below par with the other Hyderabad opener Abhirath Reddy dropped twice - first on eight at deep square-leg off Tripurana Vijay and then Abhishek Reddy flooring another one at slip, off pacer Rafi when on 20.

At the other end, a more confident Tanmay launched into some authentic strokes, especially off Vijay, including a six over long-off.

On a pitch which offered no help to the pacers, Rafi was easily the best, testing even the well-set Tanmay with a teasing off-stump line many times but unlucky not to get the edge. Left-arm spinner A. Lalith Mohan was handled with ease.

With two balls to go for the lunch break, Abhirath went for an unwanted heave only to be caught at the point of a leading edge off Vijay and Rohit Rayudu was surprised by the one that spun away only to be smartly caught at slip by substitute Gnaneshwar off Vijay.

Soon, Hyderabad captain G. Rahul Singh (1) failed to get going, his intended drive ending up in a simple return catch to Vijay .

Though K. HImateja, the most consistent batter this season, looked good for a big score, he was out to a smart catch by wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat off Yara Sandeep and later K. Nitesh Reddy was brilliantly stumped by Bharat off Lalith Mohan to reduce the home team to 200 for five in 75.2 overs.

However, Tanmay and the gritty Rahul Radesh put on a 44-run unbroken stand to ensure there were no more setbacks.

Brief scores:
Hyderabad - 1st innings: 244/5 (Tanmay Agarwal (batting) 124, K Himateja 36; Tripurana Vijay 3/85)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

