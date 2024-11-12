 />
Shami bowls at full-throttle ahead of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting rightly pointed out that Shami’s unavailability would be a ‘big loss’ for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 22:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
FILE - India’s speedster Mohammed Shami, watching the day-3 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Karnataka vs Bengal, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on November 08, 2024.
FILE - India’s speedster Mohammed Shami, watching the day-3 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Karnataka vs Bengal, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on November 08, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE - India’s speedster Mohammed Shami, watching the day-3 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Karnataka vs Bengal, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on November 08, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Whether it’s his speed, skills or stats, Mohammed Shami has emerged as one of the pace aces for India in the last decade or so.

As the 34-year-old, who has been out of action since the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad in November last, is set to return to competitive cricket in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium here on Wednesday, cricket enthusiasts have started speculating about his inclusion in the Indian squad for the tour of Australia.

The speedster, who went under the knife for an Achilles tendon surgery last February, was not 100 per cent fit when the team was announced last month.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting rightly pointed out that Shami’s unavailability would be a ‘big loss’ for India, which would seek a hat-trick of series wins.

The humiliating 3-0 loss to New Zealand at home perhaps made the Indian team management rethink its strategy. Having Shami, known for his reverse swing, in the squad would have bolstered India’s attack on pacer-friendly pitches Down Under.

Shami, who can form a lethal combination with Jasprit Bumrah, has an envious record against Australia. He has taken 44 wickets against the Aussies in 23 Tests and 31 of those have come in just eight away matches.

One understands that Shami bowled ‘full throttle’ at the Bengal nets here. The Indian team management will keenly follow the speedster’s performance as they may need his services sometime in the long and tough five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series.

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

