Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami goes wicketless on return to competitive cricket during Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal

The 34-year-old Bengal pacer, playing his first game since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, bowled 10 overs and gave away 34 runs in the match’s second innings.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 17:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Mohammed Shami in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Mohammed Shami in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Mohammed Shami in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mohammed Shami on Wednesday marked his return to competitive cricket but went without a wicket during the first day of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The 34-year-old pacer bowled 10 overs and gave away 34 runs Madhya Pradesh’s first innings. Bengal was put in by the host and scored just 228 runs. Shami scored two runs off six deliveries.

Madhya Pradesh ended the opening day at 103 for one, with Rajat Patidar and Subhransu Senapati at the crease.

Shami’s last competitive outing on a cricket field was the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia in November 2023. He underwent a surgery for an ankle injury post that match and had been out of action since.

The India international, who was the highest wicket-taker at the World Cup with 24 scalps in seven matches, showed signs of nearing a return after he bowled to India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar after the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

While Shami failed to make the cut for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, impressive performances with Bengal could see him added to India’s squad.

