 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka takes first innings lead against Uttar Pradesh after Koushik’s fifer on Day 1

A thick early morning haze enveloped the venue and UP’s batters couldn’t shake it off as seamers V. Koushik and Vidyadhar Patil reduced the host to five for three inside the first five overs.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 19:19 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Karnataka’s Vasuki Koushik celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Sameer Rizvi of Uttar Pradesh to take his fifth wicket on Day 1 of the Ranji trophy match at Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Karnataka’s Vasuki Koushik celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Sameer Rizvi of Uttar Pradesh to take his fifth wicket on Day 1 of the Ranji trophy match at Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Karnataka’s Vasuki Koushik celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Sameer Rizvi of Uttar Pradesh to take his fifth wicket on Day 1 of the Ranji trophy match at Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Karnataka’s bowlers, led by V. Koushik, provided their side with the perfect platform for a much-needed outright win by skittling Uttar Pradesh (UP) for 89, before the batters huffed and puffed to take a 38-run first-innings lead on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ contest at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

A thick early morning haze enveloped the venue and UP’s batters couldn’t shake it off as seamers Koushik and Vidyadhar Patil reduced the host to five for three inside the first five overs on a pitch with live grass.

Vidyadhar drew first blood, knocking Abhishek Goswami’s leg-stump with one that tailed into him. Koushik continued his rich vein of form, inducing Madhav Kaushik’s outside edge with extra bounce before castling skipper Aryan Juyal, and just like that UP’s top run-scorers this season were back in the hut off consecutive deliveries.

A 21-run stand between debutants Rituraj Sharma and Aaditya Sharma could only keep the pacers at bay for a while as the latter was strangled down the leg but didn’t seem too pleased with the umpire’s decision.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanmay Agarwal’s unbeaten ton powers Hyderabad to 244/5 against Andhra on Day 1

Debutant fast bowler Yashovardhan Parantap missed his lines initially, but joined the party when Rituraj got an outside edge to the slip cordon trying to defend one that angled in from around the wicket.

Koushik completed his fifer with Sameer Rizvi edging behind attempting for an expansive drive as the lower-order hardly offered any resistance.

Karnataka was threatened with a similar fate, but debutant Krishnan Shrijith struck a composed knock under pressure after Aaqib Khan trapped Nikin Jose and R. Smaran in front in the second over.

He added 48 runs with skipper Mayank Agarwal and held firm amidst some poor shot-making, which included Manish Pandey tamely poking in the channel to be caught behind.

Brief scores:
Uttar Pradesh - 1st innings: 89 (Sameer Rizvi 25, Saurabh Kumar 13; V Koushik 5/20, Vidyadhar Patil 3/22)
Karnataka - 1st innings: 127/5 (KL Shrijith (batting) 68, Mayank Agarwal 30; Shivam Mavi 2/52, Aaqib Khan 2/31)

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka /

Uttar Pradesh /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka takes first innings lead against Uttar Pradesh after Koushik’s fifer on Day 1
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. De Jong says he doubted ankle injury would ever heal ahead of Netherlands return
    Reuters
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India takes time to explore Bihar on rest day before Thailand clash
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. India A vs Australia A Highlights, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: Konstas, Webster take AUS A to six-wicket win vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Giants takes on Bengal Warriors; Patna Pirates clash against Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka takes first innings lead against Uttar Pradesh after Koushik’s fifer on Day 1
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanmay Agarwal’s unbeaten ton powers Hyderabad to 244/5 against Andhra on Day 1
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami goes wicketless on return to competitive cricket during Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rohan, Akshay fifties keep Kerala in control against Haryana on Day 1
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Shami bowls at full-throttle ahead of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka takes first innings lead against Uttar Pradesh after Koushik’s fifer on Day 1
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. De Jong says he doubted ankle injury would ever heal ahead of Netherlands return
    Reuters
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India takes time to explore Bihar on rest day before Thailand clash
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. India A vs Australia A Highlights, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: Konstas, Webster take AUS A to six-wicket win vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Giants takes on Bengal Warriors; Patna Pirates clash against Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment