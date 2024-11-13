PKL 2024 Highlights: Haryana Steelers pip Patna Pirates to top standings; Gujarat Giants demolish Bengal Warriorz 46-25

- November 13, 2024 22:05Matches on November 14
- November 13, 2024 22:05A team effort from Haryana
The better prepared team won. Patna prepped for Shadloui but what about the others? Haryana sits pretty on top of the table. Good fight by Patna but the early advantage ceded coming back to bite them.
- November 13, 2024 22:04Haryana 37-32 Patna - FULL TIME
45 seconds to go. Devank begins slowly. Gets a kick on Shadloui. Struggles but gets free and runs past. DOD for Haryana. Vinay stalls till the last second and seals the game with a touch on Shubham Shinde. Haryana goes to the top of the table with this win.
- November 13, 2024 22:02Haryana 36-31 Patna
Under 2 minutes on the clock. Sahil in, Vishal Tate out for Haryana. Vinay comes in to raid. He is running the clock down. No urgency. Jaideep gets a green card for coaching during the raid. Sudhakar comes in for Patna. Jaideep brings him down near the midline on the right and Sudhakar’s foot comes up yet again but the Steelers have learnt. Sahil handles the legs. Turns out, a defender is out - Sahil. So a point each.
A minute to go. Vinay kills time.
- November 13, 2024 21:59Haryana 35-30 Patna
Sudhakar how about that! He is brought down close to the midline. Shadloui for sure. He gets the hand out and tries to reach past the midline but when that doesn’t work, Sudhakar turns his hips and gets his leg past the line. Incredible skill from Sudhakar. Shadloui will not like this. Under 2 minutes left now.
- November 13, 2024 21:58Haryana 35-29 Patna
Empty raid for Deepak. DOD for Haryana. Vinay comes in. He gets a touch on Ankit. Ankit collides but it’s so far ahead that Vinay can get past safely. Patna losing the plot here. Experience.
- November 13, 2024 21:57Haryana 34-29 Patna
Shadloui comes in. Four point lead for Haryana. Shadloui runs down the clock. Four minutes to go. Ayan is brought down by the right defenc in Haryana. Rahul Sethpal catching his leg and not letting go. Five points, Haryana’s lead now.
- November 13, 2024 21:56Haryana 33-29 Patna
Patna manages the bonus but thge left corner brings down Sandeep. Shadloui holds his ankle and he’s taken out. DOUBLE ENTRY BY PATNA PIRATES. Oh no no. Gifts Haryana a point here. Who is deciding who goes? Why is there a confusion here? Devank is then brought down. Haryana is happy to capitalise.
- November 13, 2024 21:54Haryana 29-28 Patna - PATNA INFLICTS THE ALL OUT.
Haryana down to two men. Patna subs Navdeep. Arkam Shaikh is back. Vishal gets a bonus. Ayan gets a touch in Vishal. Haryana down to one man. Rahul Sethpal is the last man standing. He’s taken the bonus but Ankit brings him down and completes the ALL OUT. PATNA HOW ABOUT THAT!
- November 13, 2024 21:53Haryana 27-24 Patna
Under 10 minutes to go. Seven point lead currently in the Steelers’ favour. Can Patna turn the tables in this game? Empty raid for Sanjay. Vinay looks like he’s running the clock down a little as he just walks along the midline. Empty raid again for Sanjay. DOD raid for Haryana and Vinay comes in. He’s gone into the lobby without a touch. Shubham is safe, saved by the solidity of his chain defender. Patna comes in for a DOD raid, Sandeep now gets a kick straight on Shadloui’s face. The Iranian comes close to Sanjay and whispers something in his ear. Intimidating. BOX OFFICE, the Iranian.
- November 13, 2024 21:47Haryana 27-22 Patna
Ayan waits and suddenly springs on Sanjay and moves to the midline. Vishal Tate gets a touch on Navdeep. HOW TAME WAS THAT. Time out taken.
Ayan makes amends with a two-point raid is it? Vinay says no vehemently. They are willing to challenge this. Vishal Tate and Rahul Sethpal are the two people in fire. The contention is if the touch on Vishal was valid. It was a touch on the face. BUT WAIT, the referees have changed their call. First touch isn’t given, he enters the lobby so it’s a SUPER TACKLE TO HARYANA. SHADLOUI REVIVED. MY OH MY.
- November 13, 2024 21:44Haryana 24-21 Patna
Devank is so quick and it’s a two point raid. With no Shadloui, there’s more freedom and he takes out Jaideep and Shivam Patare. Devank is given a green card after contesting the referee’s decision. Unnecessary this for Patna.
- November 13, 2024 21:43Haryana 24-19 Patna
15 minutes to go in this game. Empty raids follow for both sides. Devank and Ayan can only watch from the bench. Vinay comes in for a DOD raid. He’s brought down by the left cover defender. Draw him in, trap him. A team effort. Aggression from skipper Shubham Shinde.
Ayan thinks he has a touch on Shadloui. Referees say both are out. Manpreet screams and says “kahan out hai yaar? Review le lo”
Referees think raider and defender are both out. Review unsuccessful! Shadloui and Ayan go to the bench. Five point gap now.
- November 13, 2024 21:39Haryana 23-17 Patna
Shadloui the defender brings Ayan down. The chain with Sahil stays strong for the Iranian and the dubki fails. Patna defence pegs back as Shivam Patare is bundled in the left corner. They’ve invited him deep and trapped him. Haryana’s defence repays in kind. Rahul Sethpal brings down Devank in the right corner with Shadloui running in from the other end for assistance.
- November 13, 2024 21:37Haryana 21-16 Patna
Empty raid by Devank. Vinay is brough down by Patna in the right cover, just the second tackle point for them in this game. There’s a delay in giving the point. Has someone overstepped? Nope. Safety for Patna and the point too. Sanjay gets on Ayan but Ayan drags him to the midline. Shadloui follows for raid and he has a touch on Ankit. That height helps him. Such swagger as he walks back. Shadloui must be so infuriating to tolerate as an opponent!
- November 13, 2024 21:35SECOND HALF BEGINS
Patna coach Narendra Redu says manage a kick on every raid on Shadloui. He will get disturbed.
How about that for a strategy!
- November 13, 2024 21:29Haryana 20-14 Patna - HALF TIME
A minute and a half to go. Ayan is staying away from Shadloui, but goes there in the end and tries a kick. No points. Has to return. Empty raid for Vinay. 45 seconds on the clock. DOD raid for Patna. Devank comes in. He has managed the bonus, he has a 100% scoring rate in DOD raids and he gets this bonus from under Shadloui’s nose. Oops.
And that’s half time!
- November 13, 2024 21:27Haryana 20-13 Patna
Empty raid for Devank. Do or die raid for Haryana. Vinay thinks he has a touch on Shubham Shinde. Shubham insists it is not. Reviews follow. Doesn’t look conclusive as it’s a touch on the knee as well. Will the officials go with the on-field referee? YES THEY DO. Shubham has to go.
- November 13, 2024 21:23Haryana 19-13 Patna
Bonus for Vishal. Devank takes out Shivam Patare. Empty raid for Vishal. Vishal is subbed out and Jaideep, heavily bandaged on the head, is brought back. Memories of a certain Ajay Thakur. Ayan is brought down by Jaideep no less who holds his legs and brings him down.
- November 13, 2024 21:21Haryana 17-12 Patna
Vishal Tate raids for Haryana. Starts with an empty raid. Devank is brought down, Sanjay the man who manages the tackle. THere’s a jersey pulling warning. Turns out Sanjay was also out of bounds completely. No one is reviewing. MADNESS!
- November 13, 2024 21:19Haryana 16-11 Patna
Empty raid for Shadloui. Devank gets Jaideep. Sloppy from Jaideep, who takes a hit to the face. He is bleeding and will get medical attention. Patna’s defence now comes to the party as Vinay is brought down close to the mat on the left. Both raiders are off for Haryana. Ayan buzzes in, gets a touch on Shadloui’s chest and runs back. Taking the fight to the cocky Iranian! Hold on. Umpires want to give both teams a point each. He got the touch on Shadloui so why has he been sent off? No one is reviewing? Poor game sense from the Patna dugout to not review this.
- November 13, 2024 21:17Haryana 15-8 Patna
Early four point lead for Haryana. Can they manage the all out they’ve been chasing for so long now? Shadloui raiding now and he gets Ayan. Patna down to one man again. FINALLY, the all out is here. Shubham Shinde is brought down by Sanjay. Once sealed, Shadloui ruffles Shubham Shinde’s hair. How about that for some ribbing? Haha.
- November 13, 2024 21:12Haryana 11-7 Patna
Shadloui comes in to raid and immediately gets Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj. One man left. Shubham Shinde left and he’s managed a point. Shivam Patare! Manpreet is unimpressed. All out delayed again.
- November 13, 2024 21:11Haryana 10-6 Patna
Shadloui can’t be away from the action. Shadloui runs up and blocks him while Sandeep pulls him back in support. Brutal. Patna down to two. Make that one as Vinay gets a touch on Deepak. Sudhakar is subbed in and he gets Jaideep. Well done. Bonus too. The all out is delayed. Can it be denied?
- November 13, 2024 21:10Haryana 8-4 Patna
Manpreet is ecstatic and why shouldn’t he be? Devank’s dubki fails, but he was diving into the mat and the Haryana defenders crowd around him. Hope there’s no injury. Shivam gets a touch on Ankit and reduces Patna to three men now.
- November 13, 2024 21:08Haryana 6-4 Patna
Shivam Patare gets two bonus points. The Haryana defence led by Rahul Sethpal then brings down Ayan. Empty raid for Vinay
- November 13, 2024 21:07Haryana 3-3 Patna
Shadloui wants intent from the raiders. Vinay comes back safely. Devank goes for Shadloui, he breaks from the chain trying to go ffor the tackle but a massive kick flies into his face. The Iranians are struggling today across games. Bonus for Shivam Patare meanwhile.
- November 13, 2024 21:05Haryana 3-2 Patna
Sanjay gives away a touch to Devank with an advanced tackle. He scrambles over the defender. Vinay in on a do-or-die raid and completes it in style with two-point raid. Shubham Shinde, Arkam Shaikh have to go.
- November 13, 2024 21:04Haryana 1-1 Patna
Empty raid for Vinay. Ayan comes in and goes for Shadloui and gets him with a running hand touch. Shadloui is screaming for a review. He is irritated. What a statement raid this.
- November 13, 2024 21:03Haryana 1-0 Patna
Patna Pirates Won The Toss and selected Choice of court: Left
Vinay enters for Haryana and gets the bonus. Devank comes in and has gone straight for Shadloui but comes back without risk or points.
- November 13, 2024 20:56Starting 7 - PATNA VS HARYANA
PATNA PIRATES: Devank, Ayan, Sandeep, Deepak, Shubham Shinde, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit
HARYANA STEELERS: Shivam Patare, Vinay, Sanjay, Jaideep, Sahil, Rahul, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
- November 13, 2024 20:55COMING UP NEXT: PATNA PIRATES vs HARYANA STEELERS
Form Guide and Head-to-Head
Patna Pirates head into this fixture on the back of a win against Gujarat Giants on November 11. They won the match 40-27 and it was their fifth win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.
Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers got the better of U Mumba in their last match by a 48-39 scoreline on November 11.
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record
Patna Pirates have faced Haryana Steelers 11 times in the history of PKL. Both teams have won 5 and lost 5 matches, while 1 game ended in a tie.
The last Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match saw the latter come out on top with a 39-32 victory in Season 10.
With 5 wins and 3 losses, Patna Pirates are fourth on the PKL 11 points table with 27 points.
Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have 31 points and are second on the points table. They have won 6 and lost 2 times.
- November 13, 2024 20:54Gujarat 47-28 Bengal - 19 point win for Gujarat Giants
Rohan is brought down by Sushil Kambrekar and held back by Fazel who taps him to check on him as he gets up. This is Ram Mehar Singh’s son. Good work this. For the first time in the evening, Ram Mehar has a smile on his face. He knows he has a big win in the bag.
1 minute to go. Arjun Rathi is spoken to by Fazel as he’s sent. He gets a touch on Himanshu. Guman runs down the clock. 25 seconds left. No luck as he’s brought down by Jitender Yadav. Rohan Singh comes in for the final raid of the night but Fazel Atrachali brings him down from the air and thulps him on the ground. Ram Mehar smiles as he sees his kid walk back. No worries as the win, and a BIG one is in the bag.
- November 13, 2024 20:49Gujarat 46-25 Bengal - TIME OUT. 21 POINT LEAD FOR GUJARAT
Bonus for Rohan Singh and Gujarat. The points keep ticking. Nitin is then brought down in the left corner. Incredible work by Jitender. High five for the defender.
Time for a timeout.
- November 13, 2024 20:48Gujarat 44-25 Bengal
Empty raid for Parteek Dahiya. He needs four points for a super 10. He has not been tackled once. Why isn’t he going for it? Sushil is then brought down, Himanshu the architect of this tackle again. Guman comes in now for Gujarat. Praveen Thakur gives up the touch again. Nitin successfully gets Balaji D and a bonus point. Too little too late for Bengal.
- November 13, 2024 20:46Gujarat 42-23 Bengal
Sushil here now and he has a touch on Mohit. Why was he not used earlier? DOD raid for Gujarat. Parteek Dahiya is in. Mayur Kadam gives in and Parteek has a point. Points being gifted here. Jumped over Mayur Kadam who should not have tried that tackle. Allow Gujarat to make mistakes. Rakesh has been substituted after having an off night. Warriorz get a point, Nitin taking out Neeraj.
- November 13, 2024 20:45Gujarat 41-21 Bengal
Empty raid for Parteek. Running the clock down yet again after legitimising the raid. Empty raids follow for Vishwas and Parteek again. Playing to the third raid. Six minutes to go.
- November 13, 2024 20:44Gujarat 41-21 Bengal
Fazel is back. Guman is finally brought down as Mayur Kadam gets a hold of hands. He’s on the cover now. Nicely done. Gujarat gets the bonus though. Nitin gets through to the middle but it is completely out of bounds. Point to Gujarat.
- November 13, 2024 20:43Gujarat 39-20 Bengal
10 minutes left in this game. Can Bengal manage to save this fixture? No bonus given to Nitin. Parteek Dahiya is happy to run the clock down. Gujarat can take a nap and win this game if Bengal plays this way for the remainder of the game. Sushil comes in and its a burst of speed as he goes from side to side. He gets a kick on Rakesh. Good work here, had to work hard for the point. Guman has two - a bonus and a touch on Praveen Thakur. Praveen has been porous today. Nitin takes out Jitender.
- November 13, 2024 20:38Gujarat 37-18 Bengal
Why is Sushil not raiding more? There’s still 10 minutes in this game. He comes on and he gets a touch on Jitender Yadav. Guman targets Fazel again. Fazel goes for an advance tackle and cannot manage to stop him as he gets his hand past the line. Wonder if there could have been support in dragging Guman back. Time for another timeout.
- November 13, 2024 20:37Gujarat 36-17 Bengal
A lazy tackle attempt by Praveen Thakur sees Guman add to his tally. What was that? Why? Coach asks thge same question. Sushil gets a bonus. He looks slower today and there’s plenty of apprehension today. What pressure does to you!
- November 13, 2024 20:36Gujarat 35-16 Bengal
Vishwas is brought down by the Gujarat defence. An allround performance from the men in red. Fazel, a usually chatty man, is rather quiet. All he can do is give instructions to Nitin. Bonus for Parteek Dahiya. Empty raid for Nitin.
- November 13, 2024 20:34Gujarat 33-16 Bengal - ALL OUT INFLICTED BY GUJARAT
Super tackle opportunity. Guman puts in an emoty raid. Do or die raid for Bengal. They need a point but they won’t get anything, the Gujarat defence will allow nothing. Arjun Rathi is humbled by Himanshu, who reaches his high five! INCREDIBLE from Gujarat. Parteek takes out Praveen Thakur. Nitesh is substituted with Vishwas. He gets a touch on Himanshu and a bonus. Two points. Maninder is revived but is substituted with Nitesh only for Parteek Dahiya to get a touch on him. ALL OUT INFLICTED BY GUJARAT FOR THE THIRD TIME. THIS IS A MAULING
- November 13, 2024 20:31Gujarat 27-14 Bengal
Parteek comes in and his target is Fazel. He doesn’t get it. Empty raid. Fazel raids now. Just gets a legitimate raid and returns. They’re playing to the third raid. Guman comes in for the do-or-die raid. Fazel tries to take things in his own hands but Guman manages to get his hand past the line. Back on the bench is Fazel and promptly starts giving notes to Sushil.
- November 13, 2024 20:30Gujarat 26-14 Bengal - SECOND HALF BEGINS
BOHOT BADIYA says Fazel and Mayur Kadam dashes Guman out of the mat. Just clashed into him. Incredibl blink-and-you’ll-miss action! Himanshu won’t allow the joy to fester too much as Nitin is brought down. An empty raid for Guman follows. Sushil Kambrekar comes in to raid and is held back very close to the midline, almost gets by but the Gujarat defence is on steroids. Nitesh is desolate at the bench.
- November 13, 2024 20:23Gujarat 24-13 Bengal - HALF TIME
Meanwhile, Guman has completed a well-deserved super 10, but this performance has been a team effort. Gujarat manages to finish the first half with a lead for the first time this season and they have a 11-point lead over Bengal.
- November 13, 2024 20:21Gujarat 24-13 Bengal
Bengal needs to play smart kabaddi. Did Fazel take Gujarat lightly? Gujarat snaps up yet another point, Nitesh Kumar is sent back. Maninder is brought down yet again. Just not able to operate and do anything.. Jitender catches Maninder’s ankles. No way out.
- November 13, 2024 20:20Gujarat 22-13 Bengal - SECOND ALL OUT INFLICTED BY GUJARAT
Three men on the mat for Bengal. Not good signs. Parteek Dahiya doesn’t want to risk going up against the super tackle situation. Nitin tries his best to ‘safely’ manage a point, but he comes in without a point. Do-or-die raid for Gujarat and Guman comes on and he gets TWO! What has he eaten this morning? Nitesh and Mayur are sent back. Pure speed from the Gujarat raider. Where was this Guman in the last two seasons? Bengal down to its last man. Nitin comes in to raid. He nearly gets the touch and runs back but the defence pulls him back. ALL OUT AGAIN INFLICTED BY THE GUJARAT SIDE.
- November 13, 2024 20:17Gujarat 17-12 Bengal
Fazel has now been off the court for five minutes now. Gujarat gets a point with Praveen Thakur stepping out of bounds. The coaches glare at him as he makes his way to the bench. Nitin returns after an empty raid. Fazel is wiping his brow. Guman heads back after an empty raid too. Maninder now comes in to raid. He needs to step up but he is swallowed by the defence. He’s managed the bonus though.
- November 13, 2024 20:15Gujarat 15-11 Bengal
Parteek Dahiya comes in to raid. He has looked good this season but will not take unnecessary risks. Pranay Rane comes in to raid. Goes from cover to cover, but the right corner gets him and brings him down. Himanshu the man. He’s having a good night. Good support for him from the left cover too.
- November 13, 2024 20:14Gujarat 14-11 Bengal
Empty raid for Guman, good on Bengal to allow him no advantage.
Fazel has been off the court for over 2.5 minutes now and we know how headless his teams tend to be when he’s not around to puppeteer things. Bengal’s defence steps up, Nitesh grips Rakesh’s ankles and brings him down. Nitin then gets another as Mohit attempts a tackle a bit too close to the midline.
- November 13, 2024 20:13Gujarat 14-9 Bengal
We’re back after the timeout. Ram Mehar is belting out his instructions from the timelines asking his boys not to let the momentum go. Guman’s speed and good backing from the defence has helped Giants keep the Warriorz quiet. Much depends on Fazel and Maninder for Bengal.
GUMAN IS ON FIRE.. He has come in with an eye on the Sultan. He’s taken Fazel along with him to the midline. That looked like two points but Gujarat will not review. Nitin gets a bonus for Bengal.
- November 13, 2024 20:09Gujarar 13-8 Bengal
Maninder puts in an empty raid. He still hasn’t found his rhythm in this game. There’s some contention on Guman’s raid as Bengal believes he’s stepped outside the playing area without a touch. The officials are looking at this and it goes without anything. Nitin goes in for Bengal, heading straight into the left corner. Nitin’s run in punctuated by Himanshu but Nitin shoves him aside and runs to safety. Do-or-die raid for Gujarat. Guman goes in. Bonus and a point as some hasty advances from Mayur Kadam. He tries to dash, but avoids in a knick of time but goes off the playing area.
Maninder is also tackled in the deep end of the mat. Giants still very much in control. Time for the first strategic time out. Bengal needs to snuff some off the momentum away from Gujarat.
- November 13, 2024 20:06Gujarat 10-7 Bengal
Guman comes in and the defence of Bengal wakes up. Nitesh Kumar initiates the tackle. Maninder Singh comes in and is brought down in the right cover region. He gets the bonus, but he needs to make it to the bench. Double thigh hold from Himanshu doing the trick. Bengal is happy to pay back. Mayur Kadam brings down Rakesh, bulldozes his way into his midrif and then turns him onto the deeper side of the mat. Nitin Kumar then rushes in and manages to get a point with a touch on Jitender Yadav.
- November 13, 2024 20:04Gujarat 9-3 Bengal - GUJARAT INFLICTS THE ALL OUT
Nitin Kumar gets a bonus. There’s a chance for Gujarat to inflict the all out. Guman gets a touch, oh it looks like two points. Ram Mehar Singh is screaming - Tell them Guman, you’ve got two. TWO POINTS IT IS. Pure speed from Guman. Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam head to the bench. Nitin is then brought down by the Gujarat Giants. He gets the bonus though. ALL OUT INFLICTED. What a brainfade for Bengal. Not new for the side this season.
- November 13, 2024 20:01Gujarat 4-1 Bengal
Rakesh unsettles the chains in the Bengal lineup and a charging Fazel almost gives away a touch. But he escapes in the knick of time. Maninder is brought down by the Gujarat defence. Parteek Dahiya who comes in next for Gujarat kicks high and gets a touch on Fazel, his former captain.
- November 13, 2024 20:00Gujarat 2-1 Bengal
Maninder begins and tries to rattle that left corner in the Gujarat lineup. Comes back with a bonus and opens the account for the Warriorz. Gujarat manages two points in return, Guman Singh doing the job taking out Praveen Thakur and Pranay Rane in the process.
- November 13, 2024 19:58Starting 7: GG vs BW
BENGAL WARRIORZ: Maninder Singh, Mayur Kadam. Praveen Thakur, Pranay Rane, Nitin Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Fazel Atrachali
GUJARAT GIANTS: Rakesh, Mohit, Balaji D, Parteek Dahiya, Guman SIngh, Himanshu, Jitender Yadav
- November 13, 2024 19:42Players to watch out for in Bengal Warriorz
For Bengal Warriorz, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar will be the main raider. He has amassed 61 raid points in 7 matches.
Fazel Atrachali is the best defender from the team having claimed 25 tackle points in 7 matches
- November 13, 2024 19:42Players to watch out for in Gujarat Giants
With 46 raid points in 8 matches, Guman Singh leads the raiding department of Gujarat Giants. He scored 5 points in his last match.
Gujarat Giants’ defence will be led by Sombir who has pocketed 16 tackle points in 7 games in PKL 11.
Jitender Yadav is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 21 points so far.
The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the three-city caravan format. The 11th season will get underway at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18.
- November 13, 2024 19:35Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz form guide and head to head
Gujarat Giants head into this fixture after a defeat against Patna Pirates on November 11. They lost the match 27-40 and it was their seventh loss in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.
Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz got the better of Bengaluru Bulls in their last match by a 40-29 scoreline on November 9.
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head record
Gujarat Giants have faced Bengal Warriorz 11 times in the history of PKL.
With 5 wins against Bengal Warriorz, Gujarat Giants are ahead in the head-to-head record. Bengal Warriorz have won 4 times while 2 matches ended in ties.
The previous contest between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz ended in favour of the former. They won 41-32 in Season 10.
After 8 matches, Gujarat Giants are 12th on the PKL Season 11 points table. They have won once and lost seven times, amassing 7 points so far.
Bengal Warriorz, meanwhile, have 23 points and are 8th on the points table. They have won 3, lost 2 and tied 2 times.
- November 13, 2024 19:31Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 13, 2024.
Gujarat Giants will take on Bengal Warriorz in the day’s first match while Patna Pirates will take on Haryana Steelers in the second match.
