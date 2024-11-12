Pro Kabaddi League: Mohammadreza Shadloui becomes fastest to reach 300 tackle points in PKL history

Haryana Steelers’ all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the fastest player to reach 300 career tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

The Iranian, who plays as a left-corner defender, reached the milestone in Haryana Steelers’ match against U Mumba which it won 48-39.

His powerful tackles proved to be a game-changer for the Steelers as he scored 6 tackle points and also completed 300 tackle points in just 76 matches.

He broke his national team skipper Fazel Atrachali’s record, who reached the landmark in 100 matches.

Ahead of PKL 11, the 24-year-old was bought for Rs. 2.07 crore by Steelers during the PKL 2024.

Earlier, Chiyaneh also became the most expensive international player last year when Puneri Paltan secured his services for a whopping Rs. 2.35 crore.

In the 2023-24 season, the allrounder ended the campaign as the player with the most number of tackle points (99). Paltan went on to win its maiden PKL title.

He is also part of the Iran national team which won silver in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022.