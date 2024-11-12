Qatar is set to host the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 in December, the tournament’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) announced on Tuesday.

Stadium 974 will host two matches before the much-anticipated final match at Lusail – marking the two-year anniversary of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final.

Both venues are fully accessible and will offer a wide range of seating options for disabled fans.

The tournament will witness clubs from across the world compete for three titles from December 11-18 – the FIFA Derby of the Americas on December 11, the FIFA Challenger Cup 2024 on December 14 and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on December 18.

“Once again Qatar is proud to host some of the world’s best clubs and the biggest stars in football,” Hassan Al Kuwari, LOC Marketing, Commercial & Ceremonies Executive Director said.

“Hosting the final match at Lusail Stadium on December 18 will be a wonderful way to mark the two-year anniversary of what is regarded as the best edition of the FIFA World Cup, and the best final match to date.”

Participating teams at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024

Current UEFA Champions League holder from Spain, Real Madrid CF

Egyptian side and CAF Champions League 2024 winner, Al Ahly SC

Mexican winners of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024, C.F Pachuca

The yet to be determined winner of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2024

The organisers confirmed that the tickets will be available from November 21, with visa cardholders receiving exclusive access to a pre-sale period from seven days before the said date.

Spectators will be allowed to purchase six tickets per person. An official resale platform will be available at a later stage. Only tickets purchased through the official FIFA ticketing platform will be honoured.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to experience what will be an electric atmosphere in fantastic world-class venues. As always, fans will be able to enjoy Qatar’s signature hospitality, amazing cultural offerings and incredible infrastructure for what will surely be a memorable and seamless experience,” added Al Kuwari.

Tickets for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 are only available on https://www.fifa.com/en/tickets.