El Clasico of Legends: Xavi, Iniesta to play in Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Japan

Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez will play for the first time since their retirement in a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on December 15.

The match is part of a series of exhibition matches between the two La Liga, with the first match scheduled in Doha, Qatar, on November 28.

“The Barca Legends programme was created in 2016 and is managed directly by the club. The idea is to bring together former stars in an ongoing project that contributes to the globalisation of the Barca name around the world, thus offering a platform to foster the club’s famous values,” the Catalan club said in a statement.

Xavi and Iniesta, who helped Spain win its maiden FIFA World Cup in 2010, was veterans at the club level as well, helping the Blaugrana win the treble -- UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey -- twice, in 2009 and 2015.

With 38 trophies for club and country, Iniesta retired from professional football last month as the most decorated Spanish footballer of all time.

Meanwhile, Xavi has won laurels both as a player and manager at the club, winning 31 trophies for club and country in Spain. As manager, he helped the club win the league title after four years and the first time without Lionel Messi in this century in 2023.

He left Barcelona after 2015 UEFA Champions League final with the player with most appearances at the club then, which was surpassed by Messi in 2021.