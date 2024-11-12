 />
Tata Steel Chess 2024: All You Need To know about India Rapid & Blitz tournament, Venue, Schedule, Players, Prize Money

Published : Nov 12, 2024 18:53 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
L-R: Magnus Carlsen ofn Norway and R. Praggnanandhaa of India. | Photo Credit: AFP
L-R: Magnus Carlsen ofn Norway and R. Praggnanandhaa of India. | Photo Credit: AFP

The sixth edition of the Tata Steel Chess India will be underway in Kolkata on Wednesday, November 13 with World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen leading the line-up.

Like previous editions, the tournament will have Open and Women categories in the same format. The rapid and blitz & will have equal prize money for both categories.

The Indian chess contingent will also be in action after their excellent performance in the Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest, Hungary.

What are the dates for Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024?

The Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024 will be held from November 13 to November 17.

The tournament is open to spectators. Tickets will not be sold; passes will be available at the venue on a first-come-first-serve basis on the days of the tournament.

Where will the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024 tournament be held?

The Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024 tournament will be held at the at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Alipore, Kolkata.

Time control for Rapid and Blitz section

Rapid: 25 min for game with 10 sec increment from move 1

Blitz: 3 min for game with 2 sec increment from Move 1

Player List

Open
Magnus Carlsen
Daniil Dubov
Nodirbek Abdusattorov
Vincent Keymer
Wesley So
Vidit Gujrathi
S L Narayanan
R. Praggnanandhaa
Nihal Sarin
Arjun Erigaisi
Women
Aleksandra Goryachkina
Kateryna Lagno
Alexsandra Kosteniuk
Nana Dzagnidze
Valentina Gunina
Koneru Humpy
Harika Dronavalli
Divya Deshmukh
Vaishali R
Vantika Agrawal

Full Schedule

13 November
2 PM - First Round Rapid
3:30 PM - Second Round Rapid
5 PM - Third Round Rapid
14 November
2 PM - Fourth Round Rapid
3:30 PM - Fifth Round Rapid
5 PM - Sixth Round Rapid
15 November
2 PM - Seventh Round Rapid
3:30 PM - Eighth Round Rapid
5 PM - Ninth Round Rapid
6 PM - Tie-Break – if required
16 November
2 PM - First Round Blitz
2:20 PM - Second Round Blitz
2:40 PM - Third Round Blitz
3 PM -Fourth Round Blitz
3:20 PM - Fifth Round Blitz
3:40 PM - Sixth Round Blitz
4 PM - Seventh Round Blitz
4:20 PM - Eighth Round Blitz
4:40 PM - Ninth Round Blitz
17 November
2 PM - Tenth Round Blitz
2:20 PM - Eleventh Round Blitz
2:40 PM - Twelfth Round Blitz
3 PM - Thirteenth Round Blitz
3:20 PM - Fourteenth Round Blitz
3:40 PM - Fifteenth Round Blitz
4 PM - Sixteenth Round Blitz
4:20 PM - Seventeenth Round Blitz
4:40 PM - Eighteenth Round Blitz
5 PM - Tie-Break – if required
5:30 PM - Prize Distribution

First round matchups for the Tata Steel Chess India Open Rapid

SL Narayanan (White) vs Vincent Keymer (Black)

Wesley So (White) vs Vidit Gujrathi (Black)

Arjun Erigaisi (White) vs Nihal Sarin (Black)

Magnus Carlsen (White) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (Black)

Daniil Dubov (White) vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Black)

The first round matchups for the Tata Steel Chess India Women’s Rapid

Nana Dzagnidze (White) vs Harika Dronavalli (Black)

Aleksandra Goryachkina (White) vs Alexandra Kosteniuk (Black)

Vantika Agarwal (India) vs Valentina Gunina (Black)

Vaishali R (White) vs Divya Deshmukh (Black)

Kateryna Lagno (White) vs Koneru Kumpy (Black)

Prize money for Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024

List of Prize Money RAPID 2024

1st - $ 10,000

2nd - $ 6,000

3rd - $ 3,000

4th - $ 2,000

5th - $ 1,500

6th - $ 1,000

7th - $ 500

List of Prize Money BLITZ 2024

1st - $ 7,500

2nd - $ 4,000

3rd - $ 2,500

4th - $ 1,500

5th - $ 1,000

6th - $ 750

7th - $ 250

