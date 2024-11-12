Tata Steel Chess 2024: All You Need To know about India Rapid & Blitz tournament, Venue, Schedule, Players, Prize Money

The sixth edition of the Tata Steel Chess India will be underway in Kolkata on Wednesday, November 13 with World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen leading the line-up.
Like previous editions, the tournament will have Open and Women categories in the same format. The rapid and blitz & will have equal prize money for both categories.
The Indian chess contingent will also be in action after their excellent performance in the Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest, Hungary.
What are the dates for Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024?
The Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024 will be held from November 13 to November 17.
The tournament is open to spectators. Tickets will not be sold; passes will be available at the venue on a first-come-first-serve basis on the days of the tournament.
Where will the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024 tournament be held?
The Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024 tournament will be held at the at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Alipore, Kolkata.
Time control for Rapid and Blitz section
Rapid: 25 min for game with 10 sec increment from move 1
Blitz: 3 min for game with 2 sec increment from Move 1
Player List
Open
Women
Full Schedule
13 November
14 November
15 November
16 November
17 November
First round matchups for the Tata Steel Chess India Open Rapid
SL Narayanan (White) vs Vincent Keymer (Black)
Wesley So (White) vs Vidit Gujrathi (Black)
Arjun Erigaisi (White) vs Nihal Sarin (Black)
Magnus Carlsen (White) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (Black)
Daniil Dubov (White) vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Black)
The first round matchups for the Tata Steel Chess India Women’s Rapid
Nana Dzagnidze (White) vs Harika Dronavalli (Black)
Aleksandra Goryachkina (White) vs Alexandra Kosteniuk (Black)
Vantika Agarwal (India) vs Valentina Gunina (Black)
Vaishali R (White) vs Divya Deshmukh (Black)
Kateryna Lagno (White) vs Koneru Kumpy (Black)
Prize money for Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024
List of Prize Money RAPID 2024
1st - $ 10,000
2nd - $ 6,000
3rd - $ 3,000
4th - $ 2,000
5th - $ 1,500
6th - $ 1,000
7th - $ 500
List of Prize Money BLITZ 2024
1st - $ 7,500
2nd - $ 4,000
3rd - $ 2,500
4th - $ 1,500
5th - $ 1,000
6th - $ 750
7th - $ 250
