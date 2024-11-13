 />
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ajith Ram shines with the ball as Tamil Nadu bundles Railways for 229 on Day 1

While it was Gurjapneet Singh who used the early-morning conditions well, dismissing the Railways openers cheaply, the pick of the visitor’s bowlers was S. Ajith Ram (four for 44).

Published : Nov 13, 2024 19:42 IST - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Tamil Nadu’s Ajith Ram, celebrates after the wicket of Railways Upendra Yadav, on the day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 13, 2024.
Tamil Nadu’s Ajith Ram, celebrates after the wicket of Railways Upendra Yadav, on the day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s Ajith Ram, celebrates after the wicket of Railways Upendra Yadav, on the day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Skipper N. Jagadeesan’s decision to field on a sunny day here was vindicated as Tamil Nadu bundled out Railways for 229 in 80.2 overs on day one of an Elite Group-D Ranji Trophy fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Openers Shahrukh Khan and Jagadeesan completed the visitor’s domination by scoring 19 runs in three overs.

While it was Gurjapneet Singh who used the early-morning conditions well, dismissing the Railways openers cheaply, the pick of the visitor’s bowlers was S. Ajith Ram (four for 44).

S.A. Ahuja (52, 99b, 8x4) and Mohammad Saif played percentage cricket and got the side out of trouble. Ajith Ram broke the 96-run partnership as he got Ahuja bowled, and it was TN’s day after that.

Saif (60, 127b, 8x4) went on with his knock alongside B.H. Merai. However, the southpaw’s assured batting stint ended as Sonu Yadav trapped him in front.

ALSO READ: Rohan, Akshay fifties keep Kerala in control against Haryana on Day 1

Wicketkeeper Jagadeesan instructed Ajith to entice Upendra Yadav with fuller deliveries during the over, and the plan paid off instantly as Upendra lost patience after defending a couple of deliveries and danced down the track to go for a big one, only to be deceived in flight and get caught at deep mid-off.

Shivam Chaudhary could only look back in shock as Sonu sent his middle stump for a toss with a length ball that rushed him.

Yuvraj Singh and Merai did engage in a 31-run stand after this, but Ajith Ram struck again as Yuvraj’s forward defence was not good enough to prevent an LBW.

Merai (53, 120b, 7x4), who had shown incredible patience till then, missed a cross-batted shot and was trapped in front off Lakshay Jain.

The lower-order did bulge Railways’ total a bit, but the host will have to bring its best with the ball to claw its way back into the ma

The scores
Railways — 1st innings: Pratham Singh c Pradosh b Gurjapneet 1, Vivek Singh lbw b Gurjapneet 6, S.A. Ahuja b Ajith Ram 52, Mohammad Saif lbw b Sonu 60, B.H. Merai lbw b Lakshay 53, Upendra Yadav c Gurjapneet b Ajith Ram 0, Shivam Chaudhary b Sonu 2, Yuvraj Singh lbw b Ajith Ram 8, Akash Pandey lbw b Lakshay 16, Himanshu Sangwan lbw b Ajith Ram 18, Kunal Yadav (not out) 0; Extras: (b-8, lb-2, nb-2, w-1): 13; Total (in 80.2 overs): 229.
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-13, 3-109, 4-135, 5-136, 6-141, 7-172, 8-210, 9-229.
Tamil Nadu bowling: Gurjapneet 15-4-36-2, Sonu 15-4-33-2, Pranav 14-0-55-0, Lakshay 14.2-6-41-2, Vijay Shankar 3-0-10-0, Ajith Ram 19-1-44-4.
Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Shahrukh Khan (batting) 11, N. Jagadeesan (batting) 8; Total (for no loss in 3 overs): 19.
Railways bowling: Himanshu 2-0-11-0. Kunal 1-0-8-0.
Toss: Tamil Nadu.

