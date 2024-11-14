Farewell, Jagan Kumar, whose love for speed put Indian motorcyle racing on the map

In the high-octane world of motorsport, for a motorcycle rider to win a championship title in their maiden outing is a monumental achievement. Yet, Jagan Kumar went far beyond that feat, securing an incredible 11 Indian National Championships in his career spanning over a decade.

Seven of those came in consecutive years, from 2012 to 2018, making him the only Indian racer to do so and etching his name in the history of Indian motorsport. After his 11th championship win last month, he rode into the sunset.

Just as every rider has a story, Jagan’s is one of humble beginnings and a love for speed.

“I used to go with my friends to the track when I was 16 or 17 years old,” said 36-year-old Jagan, who used to visit the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Irungattukottai on the outskirts of Chennai. The sight of riders zipping on the track ignited a strong passion in him, and soon he began a journey that would take him to the top.

After searching for ways to enter the motorsport world, he applied for an FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) racing license in 2007. This led him to the TVS One Make category, an entry-level series for aspiring racers. He quickly made his mark, consistently finishing on the podium and after a short two-year stint, he made his way into the national championship.

But coming from a modest background, it wasn’t going to be an easy task to continue as a private rider. His breakthrough came in 2009 when he was offered a spot with the factory racing team at TVS.

“TVS gave me a big opportunity despite my background—I come from a different line. In my very first year, I won the national championship in the Novice Stock 125cc category,” he said. He decided that he was up for a tougher challenge, the experts’ category.

“I couldn’t compete immediately (in 2010 and 2011) because I needed more experience. But in 2012, I came back stronger and won the championship title in the Pro-Stock 165cc category,” said Jagan, who went on to dominate in the following six years during which he established himself as one of India’s premier racers.

In 2015, he became the first Indian to win a race in the Asia Road Racing Championship in Indonesia, which remains his most memorable victory. “An Indian hadn’t won it before. Competing against Asia’s top riders and securing pole position in Indonesia was incredible.”

This win changed perceptions about Indian riders. “Earlier, they didn’t think we could compete. But after my podium finishes, they began to see Indian riders as serious competitors,” said Jagan.

He said it was a great feeling to see drivers from his country being respected and considered a force to be reckoned with in the international arena, especially considering how different his early days were. “There was no awareness about motorsport,” said Jagan, who believes Indian motorsport has come a long way since then.

“Operations are much more open now. Younger riders can join top academies and learn directly from world-class racers. It’s easier for them to progress,” he said. “We’ve taken big steps and are almost at the top level.” However, challenges remain, such as the need for more racetracks. “If you ride different tracks, you improve quickly. Hopefully, more tracks will come soon.”

After his seven-year domination, he went on to win successive titles in 2020 and 2021 before clinching his 11th and final title this year, once again in a fitting fashion. He rolled back the years with a stunning last-corner overtake in the concluding Pro-Stock 165cc Open race in October.

Having achieved all his goals, the racer called time on competitive racing. “I’ve won a lot of championships. Everything I wanted to achieve, I’ve done. So, I felt it was the right time to let the coming generation do well.”

But Jagan won’t be leaving the track for good yet as he will continue to be a part of TVS in development programs. “I want to train the younger generation. I’ll be involved in rider development programs and the TVS R&D department.”

He hopes to see more Indian riders get further in the sport, especially young and upcoming talents, like Sarthak Chavan and Chirag Vishwanath, his teammates, who are already competing at the Asian level. “They are very fast. They’ve progressed quickly in just two years.”

Jagan will take on the new role of a trainer for budding riders like Sarthak and Chirag and hopes to see his legacy carried forward as the next generation takes Indian motorsport to new heights.