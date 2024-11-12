 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fallows leaves Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival

Fallows joined from Red Bull, where he was in charge of aerodynamics, in 2022, but Aston Martin has his former boss Adrian Newey, 65, joining next March as managing technical partner.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 20:03 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin AMR24 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 03, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin AMR24 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 03, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin AMR24 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 03, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dan Fallows is leaving his role as Aston Martin technical director this month but will stay within the group, the Silverstone-based Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Fallows joined from Red Bull, where he was in charge of aerodynamics, in 2022, but Aston Martin has his former boss Adrian Newey, 65, joining next March as managing technical partner.

Former Mercedes engine head Andy Cowell recently joined as chief executive officer, with former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile also recruited and due to start next year.

“It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team’s future success, which I am sure will come soon,” Fallows said in a team statement, without details of what he would be doing next.

ALSO READ: Renault’s Alpine F1 team to use Mercedes engines from 2026

Aston Martin had a strong 2023 season, securing five podiums in the first six races with Fernando Alonso, but has lost its way this year and is fifth in the standings with a best result of fifth.

Canadian owner Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance drives for the team, has spent heavily in his mission to turn Aston Martin into a championship contenders. 

Related Topics

Aston Martin /

Adrian Newey /

Lawrence Stroll /

Lance Stroll

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL News: Munaf Patel joins Delhi Capitals as bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 4-1 Jaipuir Pink Panthers; Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai beats Bengal to win Senior Women’s T20 Trophy for second time in a row
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fallows leaves Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival
    Reuters
  5. World University shooting championship: Bhavtegh strikes gold in men’s skeet
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Fallows leaves Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival
    Reuters
  2. Renault’s Alpine F1 team to use Mercedes engines from 2026
    AP
  3. F1: Max Verstappen’s title bid supported by eight billion laps of Las Vegas
    Reuters
  4. Kush Maini completes another successful Formula 1 test for Alpine, inches closer to F1 Dream
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Bortoleto looks forward to racing manager and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL News: Munaf Patel joins Delhi Capitals as bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 4-1 Jaipuir Pink Panthers; Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai beats Bengal to win Senior Women’s T20 Trophy for second time in a row
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fallows leaves Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival
    Reuters
  5. World University shooting championship: Bhavtegh strikes gold in men’s skeet
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment