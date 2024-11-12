 />
IPL 2025: Munaf Patel joins Delhi Capitals as bowling coach

Ahead of the mega auction this month, Delhi Capitals released its skipper, Rishabh Pant, while retaining the Indian-capped duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 20:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Munaf Patel has played 70 ODIs for India and has picked 86 wickets during that time. | Photo Credit: AFP
File photo: Munaf Patel has played 70 ODIs for India and has picked 86 wickets during that time. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File photo: Munaf Patel has played 70 ODIs for India and has picked 86 wickets during that time. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former India bowler Munaf Patel has joined Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 season, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

Last month, DC announced that it had appointed former India cricketers Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao as head coach and Director of Cricket respectively, following the departure of Ricky Ponting.

Patel has played 70 ODIs for India and has picked 86 wickets during that time. He was also part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2011.

ALSO READ | James Anderson wants to grow his ‘knowledge of the game’ through IPL

In Tests, he has picked 35 wickets in 13 outings.

He has represented Rajasthan Royals (2008-10), Mumbai Indians (2011-13) and Gujarat Lions (2017) in the IPL, picking 76 wickets in 65 matches during that time.

The franchise also showed faith in Abishek Porel, retaining the wicketkeeper-batter in the uncapped player slot, and also kept South African power-hitter Tristan Stubbs in its squad for the upcoming season.

