Kush Maini completes another successful Formula 1 test for Alpine, inches closer to F1 Dream

The multiple-day test at Qatar’s brand-new circuit marked Maini’s first time racing on the track, where he will be back in action shortly for the last leg of his Formula 2 season.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 21:04 IST , DOHA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
With three confirmed graduates into F1 from this year’s F2 class, Kush Maini could be another addition to this supremely talented pool in the near future.
With three confirmed graduates into F1 from this year’s F2 class, Kush Maini could be another addition to this supremely talented pool in the near future. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

With three confirmed graduates into F1 from this year's F2 class, Kush Maini could be another addition to this supremely talented pool in the near future. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s motorsport sensation, Kush Maini was back in action yesterday at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. The young driver took to the track as part of his Formula 1 testing with the BWT Alpine F1 team, who are coming off a double podium from the weekend’s Grand Prix at Sao Paulo. Yesterday’s test marked the fourth one for Maini in the last 6 months. He has now tested with the team in their Formula 1 car in Austria, Italy, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

The multiple-day test at Qatar’s brand-new circuit marked Maini’s first time racing on the track, where he will be back in action shortly for the last leg of his Formula 2 season.

Maini was back in his F1 car a few weeks after his test in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit, where he had another stupendous showing. His consistency with the BWT Alpine F1 team car has made him a top contender for the reserve seat for the Enstone-based outfit.

With three confirmed graduates into F1 from this year’s F2 class, Kush Maini could be another addition to this supremely talented pool in the near future.

Later this month, Kush will be returning to Qatar for his Formula 2 race. With just two races left in the 2024 season, Kush’s Invicta Racing team is in pole position to secure the Constructors’ Championship. This will make Kush the first-ever Indian to have a Formula Racing championship to his name. With five podiums including one race win this year, Kush has been instrumental in getting his team to this spot.

With the season he has had, India could finally have a driver on the F1 grid after 13 long years.

