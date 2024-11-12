 />
F1 race director Niels Wittich leaves with immediate effect, Rui Marques to take over

The FIA said Wittich, a German who has carried out the role since 2022 after Australian Michael Masi was removed from the position, had left “to pursue new opportunities”.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 21:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: “Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as race director with professionalism and dedication,” FIA added in a statement.
infoIcon

Formula One race director Niels Wittich has stepped down with immediate effect and Rui Marques will take over the role from next week’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, the governing FIA said on Tuesday.

“Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as race director with professionalism and dedication,” it added in a statement.

Fallows leaves Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival

“We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.”

Marques, a Portuguese, has previously served as an international steward and race director for the Formula Two and Formula Three championships.

The Formula One championship has three rounds remaining with both titles still to be decided. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could win his fourth successive drivers’ crown in Las Vegas.

