Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have reportedly lodged legal notices reserving the right to claim compensation if Manchester City is found to have breached Premier League financial rules.

The Times said the notices had been lodged now over concerns that the clubs could be out of time to do so under the statute of limitations if they waited for an outcome in the case.

City was charged with 115 breaches of top-flight rules in February last year, charges which the club has always strenuously denied.

An independent commission hearing in the case began on September 16 at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London.

The hearing was reported at the time to be scheduled for 10 weeks.

No outcome is expected until the New Year.

The clubs are reported to have been advised that the six-year statute of limitations could potentially date back to November 2018, when German magazine Der Spiegel first published allegations against City, prompting the Premier League to open an investigation.

The Times said the clubs could look to claim compensation under the league’s arbitration rules in the event City is found guilty of some of the serious charges facing them.

The club deny any wrongdoing and has previously said it has a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” to support its stance.

City has dominated English football in recent years, winning six out of the past seven Premier League titles.