 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ngidi ruled out of South Africa’s Test summer; Bavuma to undergo fitness test

Ngidi is expected to return to play in January, possibly in time for the third season of the SA20 league.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 16:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi is ruled out of the home Test summer.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi is ruled out of the home Test summer. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi is ruled out of the home Test summer. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the home Test summer with a groin injury, missing series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while captain Temba Bavuma will have a fitness test on Monday to assess his availability.

Ngidi is expected to return to play in January, possibly in time for the third season of the SA20 league.

Batter Bavuma is in a race to be fit for the start of the two-Test series with Sri Lanka that gets under way in Durban on Nov. 27 as he returns from an elbow injury that ruled him out of the series sweep in Bangladesh last month.

His loss would be more keenly felt than Ngidi, with South Africa having depth in its seam department but still at times brittle with its top six batting.

South Africa has a chance of reaching the 2025 World Test Championship final but would likely have to win both Tests against Sri Lanka, and the two-match home series with Pakistan that includes Boxing Day and New Year fixtures.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lungi Ngidi /

South Africa /

Temba Bavuma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ngidi ruled out of South Africa’s Test summer; Bavuma to undergo fitness test
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Bartlett removes Usman, Rizwan; PAK needs 94 to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Joshua Burt appointed technical delegate of Hockey India League 2024-25
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami picks four wickets on return for Bengal vs MP; Narang removes Mhatre, Mulani for Services vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table LIVE
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ngidi ruled out of South Africa’s Test summer; Bavuma to undergo fitness test
    Reuters
  2. SA vs IND 2024: Focus on Rinku’s form and batting position as India aims series win
    PTI
  3. Trip down memory lane at Lahli: Sachin Tendulkar’s last domestic hurrah
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Bartlett removes Usman, Rizwan; PAK needs 94 to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tilak Varma: Surya gave me an opportunity to bat at No 3 so wanted to repay his faith
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ngidi ruled out of South Africa’s Test summer; Bavuma to undergo fitness test
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Bartlett removes Usman, Rizwan; PAK needs 94 to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Joshua Burt appointed technical delegate of Hockey India League 2024-25
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami picks four wickets on return for Bengal vs MP; Narang removes Mhatre, Mulani for Services vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table LIVE
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment