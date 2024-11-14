The Hockey India League (HIL) announced on Thursday the appointment of Joshua Burt as technical delegate for the 2024-2025 edition.

Burt, who has been officiating at international tournaments since 2011, brings vast experience to his new role. He has served as technical delegate at the Men’s Junior World Cup (2013), Youth Olympic Games (2014), Hockey World League semifinal (2015 and 2017), and the FIH Champions Trophy (2012 and 2018). Burt is also a veteran of three Olympic Games, having officiated at Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024.

“It’s both an honour and a privilege to be appointed as the Technical Delegate for the 2024/25 Hockey India League. It fills me with immense pride that Hockey India and the franchises have placed their trust in me to ensure the success of this remarkable event. Their faith in my leadership abilities is truly humbling, and I am committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, and integrity throughout the tournament,” said Burt.

“As the leader of the officiating team, my promise is to ensure that every match is officiated with precision and accuracy. I fully understand the significance of fair play and its impact on the overall experience for players and fans alike,” he added.

Burt, the actor who portrayed the role of the coach of the Australian women’s hockey team in the movie ‘Chak De India’, gained attention at the Paris 2024 Olympics for issuing the suspension letter for Amit Rohidas.

“Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4,” the statement, authored by Burt, read.

“The suspension affects match No. 35 (India’s semifinal match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only.”

Colin French, on the other hand, has been appointed as the umpire manager for HIL 2024-25. He began his international umpiring career in 2013 at the Oceania Cup and has since officiated at the Trans-Tasman Trophy, Youth Olympic Games, FIH Hockey Pro League, and the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and 2022. Over his decade-long career, he also officiated at the prestigious Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023.

The men’s HIL will begin on December 28 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, while the women’s HIL will commence on January 12 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.