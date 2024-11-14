Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Rizwan hopes to begin captaincy tenure with victory; Toss, Lineups at 1PM

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 1st T20I match between Australia and Pakistan being played at the Gabba in Brisbane.
SQUADS
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
