Goa batters Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle scored triple centuries on day two of their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh in Porvorim on Thursday.

Bakle got to his triple century in 269 deliveries while Kauthankar ended the innings unbeaten on 314 off 215 deliveries. The pair secured a gargantuan 643-run first-innings lead for their side.

This was only the second instance of two batters recording triple tons in the same innings a Ranji Trophy match. Tamil Nadu’s WV Raman and Arjun Kripal Singh had struck 313 and 302 runs, respectively, against Goa in 1989.

The pair’s partnership worth 606 runs for the third wicket was the highest for any wicket in Ranji Trophy history.

Goa’s first-innings total of 727 was the second-highest score in the Plate division, sitting only below Meghalaya’s 826 for seven against Sikkim in 2018. Across the Ranji Trophy, this was the ninth-highest total.