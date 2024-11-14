Goa batters Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle scored triple centuries on day two of their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh in Porvorim on Thursday.
Bakle got to his triple century in 269 deliveries while Kauthankar ended the innings unbeaten on 314 off 215 deliveries. The pair secured a gargantuan 643-run first-innings lead for their side.
This was only the second instance of two batters recording triple tons in the same innings a Ranji Trophy match. Tamil Nadu’s WV Raman and Arjun Kripal Singh had struck 313 and 302 runs, respectively, against Goa in 1989.
The pair’s partnership worth 606 runs for the third wicket was the highest for any wicket in Ranji Trophy history.
Goa’s first-innings total of 727 was the second-highest score in the Plate division, sitting only below Meghalaya’s 826 for seven against Sikkim in 2018. Across the Ranji Trophy, this was the ninth-highest total.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Goa batters Kauthankar, Bakle score triple hundreds against Arunachal Pradesh, equal 35-year-old tournament record
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami picks four wickets, on a hat-trick on return for Bengal vs MP; Goa declares at 727 vs Arunachal Pradesh
- Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Toss delayed due to lightning in Brisbane
- Joshua Burt appointed technical delegate of Hockey India League 2024-25
- Japan Masters 2024: Sindhu exits after second-round defeat to Michelle Li
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE