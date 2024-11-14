Trip down memory lane at Lahli: Sachin Tendulkar’s last domestic hurrah

Every place has a fable; a story it doesn’t tire of recollecting.

For the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli, that tale unfolded just over 11 years ago, when Sachin Tendulkar chose this venue for his final domestic First-Class game.

From October 27 to 30, 2013, Tendulkar brandished the hallowed Mumbai crest for the last time in a cricket match, as his side took on Haryana in a Ranji Trophy game here in Rohtak.

Sachin’s retirement game created a frenzy unlike anything Rohtak had experienced. The state machinery was forced into a scramble as it dove into the task of hosting the Mumbai team.

For the locals, it was a gift that fell out of nowhere. Thousands flocked from nearby villages and towns to have a glimpse of Sachin.

“At least 15,000 were at the ground every day of that match and around 5,000 were waiting outside. That is the biggest crowd I have ever seen in this stadium in my life. The atmosphere was electric,” said a stadium official.

Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 79 off 179 balls to guide Mumbai to a nervy four-wicket win against Haryana in his final First-Class match. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Part of the Haryana side for that game was Jayant Yadav, who would later go on to represent India in Tests and ODIs. The all-rounder – the only player from the 2013 Haryana team playing the ongoing Ranji Trophy fifth-round – reminisces the Mumbai game as a surreal experience.

“I think sometimes luck also has a part [in life]. Imagine Sachin Tendulkar. He is the reason why a lot of the Indians picked up cricket. And you get to be a part of his last First-Class game. That was just pure luck. And we had an opportunity to enjoy that game.

“I remember, very specifically, when we came out from warm-ups, the entire stadium was filled. And you don’t get to see that so often in the First-Class game in India,” said Jayant.

Despite facing up against the heavyweight that was Mumbai, Haryana, led by Ajay Jadeja put up a stiff fight, allowing the opponent only a two-run first-innings lead. Sachin had a disappointing opening foray after being bowled for just five by Mohit Sharma.

“Mumbai was a very experienced team at that time. Filled with domestic stalwarts. Wasim Jaffer, Abhishek Nayar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zaheer Khan and of course Paaji [Sachin]. It had the perfect recipe for being a quality game. We as an opponent, did justice to a befitting farewell for Paaji,” Jayant added.

With the game in balance, Sachin took up the responsibility in Mumbai’s 240-run chase. He stroked a masterful fourth-innings knock (an unbeaten 79 off 179 balls) as he guided Mumbai to a nervy four-wicket win on the final day.

Despite the magnitude of the situation, Sachin did find time to share his wisdom with his opponents as he chatted with the Haryana players in their dressing room after the game.

“I think we were just sitting over there overawed by by the situation. He spoke a lot about the importance of First-Class cricket and the importance of understanding your own game. He also emphasized the need for awareness. He gave an example of how he kept moving in and out of the crease that game to put off our lengths,” added Jayant.

After the game, Sachin Tendulkar signed the T-shirt of freelance photographer Kamal Sharma’s son, Krish. | Photo Credit: Kamal Sharma

For freelance photographer Kamal Sharma, this match was also an event of personal significance.

Kamal shares a close bond with Sachin, having captured the cricketer on and off the field for over two decades.

“My son, Krish, was six years old [in 2013]. He asked me if I had ever met Sachin. That question almost shocked me. So I decided to take him along for the Lahli game, despite my wife’s protests,” said Kamal.

Krish tagged along with Kamal across the ground and even had the opportunity to visit the Mumbai dressing room, while also using his dad’s camera to click a few pictures of Sachin.

“At the end of the match, Sachin gifted Krish a bat and autographed on the back of his T-shirt. Once we got back to our hotel room, he took it off, folded it in a way that the sign came on top and told me he wanted to get it framed,” added Kamal proudly.

Sachin’s arrival led to an upgrade of the facilities at Bansi Lal Stadium, with the most notable addition being the broadcast stand, built to televise the match. | Photo Credit: Pranay Rajiv

Sachin’s arrival also prompted the Bansi Lal Stadium to up its facilities. The prominent remnant of the refurbishing is the broadcast stand, built to televise the match, which would forever define the ground and its history.

It is a claim to fame which could be easily dwarfed by the accolades many other stadiums in this country can boast of. But for Lahli and its stadium, it is a memory of a lifetime, a bewitching experience unlikely to be overshadowed by anything in the near future.