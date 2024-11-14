 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND 2024: Focus on Rinku’s form and batting position as India aims series win

Centuries by Samson and Tilak on either side of an inept batting performance have kept India’s nose ahead in the series and team would want a more collective batting effort to clinch it 3-1.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 14:51 IST , Johannesburg - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Rinku Singh is bowled out by South Africa’s Andile Simelane during the third T20 International.
India’s Rinku Singh is bowled out by South Africa’s Andile Simelane during the third T20 International. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Rinku Singh is bowled out by South Africa’s Andile Simelane during the third T20 International. | Photo Credit: AP

Rinku Singh’s batting slot and circumspect approach must be a cause of concern for the India team going into the deciding fourth T20I against South Africa as the side aims for another bilateral series victory here on Friday.

Centuries by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma on either side of an inept batting performance have kept India’s nose ahead in the series and team would want a more collective batting effort to clinch it 3-1.

The Wanderers ‘Bull Ring’ has always been a happy hunting ground for India, where it won the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan.

Even during the previous T20I series a year back, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s last international hundred to date came at this very stadium and that too in a winning cause.

The Indian captain, who enjoys a staggering victory percentage of 81.25, having come up trumps in 13 out of the 16 matches, would like to do one better compared to the last series in the Rainbow Nation which had ended in a 1-1 draw with one game being washed out.

Rinku’s form a concern

Rinku, one of the finest exponents of T20 cricket has suddenly gone off the boil in the past few months and it wouldn’t be lost on the skipper and interim head coach VVS Laxman.

On the face of it, it seems that his batting position and being used as a floater at number six and seven isn’t helping the Aligarh man’s cause.

READ | Tilak Varma: Surya gave me an opportunity to bat at No 3 so wanted to repay his faith

The next T20 World Cup in India is still some distance away in 2026 and Surya, as a skipper, has enough time to dissect and put things back on track for the man, who is too precious to be lost due to lack of clarity.

In the current series, Rinku came in at number six in two games and number seven in another and has managed just 28 runs.

The scores 11, 9 and 8 shouldn’t be taken in isolation looking at where he is coming in to bat but when the number of balls (34) he has taken to the score runs is taken into consideration, it becomes worrisome.

Even during the last Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku got to play a total of 113 balls in 15 games for KKR: roughly 7.5 deliveries per game.

Being seen strictly as a specialist “finisher” Rinku, on an average, would get to face 10 balls in an innings. The strategy would have been devised to help the India team but of late it has eroded some of the southpaw’s confidence as he seems to be caught between attacking and playing second fiddle.

Most of Rinku’s better efforts have come when he has batted at number five but in a line-up where Sanju Samson is settling as an opener and Tilak Varma has staked claim as a No. 3, it might be difficult for Rinku to be promoted ahead of Hardik Pandya. It is an issue that team think-tank would do better to solve at the earliest.

Team Combination

India has used 12 out of its 15 players in the first three games and it would be interesting to see if one among the two uncapped pacers Yash Dayal or Vysakh Vijaykumar gets a debut cap in case the pitch warrants an extra specialist speedster. For Samson, he would like to forget that he is turning into Marco Jansen’s ‘bunny’ after back-to-back failures.

In the final game, it wouldn’t be a bad option for skipper Surya to check on Ramandeep Singh’s steady medium pace as he can be an asset with multiple skills, including his ability to field at all positions save keeping.

Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya. Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh. Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen. Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger. Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton. Andile Simelane. Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs
Match Starts: 8:30 pm

Related stories

Related Topics

Rinku Singh /

Suryakumar Yadav /

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami picks four wickets, on a hat-trick on return for Bengal vs MP; Baroda beats Meghalaya by innings and 261 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND 2024: Focus on Rinku’s form and batting position as India aims series win
    PTI
  3. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss delayed due to lightning in Brisbane
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Goa batters Kauthankar, Bakle score triple hundreds against Arunachal Pradesh, equal 35-year-old tournament record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Joshua Burt appointed technical delegate of Hockey India League 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND 2024: Focus on Rinku’s form and batting position as India aims series win
    PTI
  2. Trip down memory lane at Lahli: Sachin Tendulkar’s last domestic hurrah
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss delayed due to lightning in Brisbane
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tilak Varma: Surya gave me an opportunity to bat at No 3 so wanted to repay his faith
    PTI
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Write off Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma at your peril, says Michael Hussey
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami picks four wickets, on a hat-trick on return for Bengal vs MP; Baroda beats Meghalaya by innings and 261 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND 2024: Focus on Rinku’s form and batting position as India aims series win
    PTI
  3. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss delayed due to lightning in Brisbane
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Goa batters Kauthankar, Bakle score triple hundreds against Arunachal Pradesh, equal 35-year-old tournament record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Joshua Burt appointed technical delegate of Hockey India League 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment