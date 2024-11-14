Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will promote sports in Dubai as one of the Dubai Sports Council’s brand ambassadors.

“The appointment of Indian cricket legend Harbhajan Singh as Sports Ambassador for Dubai marks a significant step in the emirate’s commitment to developing its sporting infrastructure and culture,” the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) announced.

The announcement was made in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, along with other distinguished sports personalities including UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, tennis star Sania Mirza, and football icon Patrice Evra.

Harbhajan Singh, who claimed 711 international wickets, including 417 in 103 Tests, said, “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as an Ambassador for sports in Dubai in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed and other esteemed stakeholders.

“This role presents an exciting opportunity to develop world-class infrastructure, nurture talent, and bring premier sporting events to this dynamic city.”

According to the DSC, these sporting icons will play a vital role in strengthening Dubai’s sports ecosystem by advancing state-of-the-art infrastructure, attracting prestigious international events, nurturing local talent, and promoting sports tourism. Together, they will enhance Dubai’s status as a premier global sports destination.

“I am excited about the responsibility bestowed upon me. It will allow me to share my experience in a competitive field. Modern sports are all about professionalism, and this platform will enable me to interact with youngsters and some of the greatest icons from other disciplines. The trust placed in me to help build a strong foundation for sports in Dubai is both humbling and motivating.” Harbhajan told Sportstar.