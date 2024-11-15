 />
Nick Kyrgios announces return to tennis at Brisbane International after two-year absence

The 29-year-old Kyrgios has been mostly sidelined with career-threatening wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 08:26 IST , BRISBANE, Australia - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: Nick Kyrgios in action.
File Photo: Nick Kyrgios in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Nick Kyrgios in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Nick Kyrgios say he will make a return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International beginning December 29 after playing only one ATP Tour match in more than two years.

The 29-year-old Kyrgios has been mostly sidelined with career-threatening wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals.

That run came six weeks after reaching the Wimbledon final when he came closest to winning a Grand Slam singles championship before losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

READ | Frances Tiafoe fined $120,000 for cursing at chair umpire at Shanghai Masters, avoids suspension

Also stating his intentions to play in the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kyrgios said he’s planning to compete in the World Tennis League exhibition event in Abu Dhabi from December 19-22, with the mixed team event also attracting players such as Iga Swiatek, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev.

Kyrgios was a late withdrawal from the Australian Open in 2023 due to a knee injury that required surgery, before having to pull out of the French Open later that year with a foot issue.

A winner of seven titles on the ATP Tour, Kyrgios subsequently tore a ligament in his wrist that also needed surgery with his last tour match a short-lived return to grass at Stuttgart in June 2023.

Currently unranked, the one-time 13th-ranked player said he was excited to resume his career in front of home fans.

“Honestly, this is probably the best I’ve felt in two years,” he told a Melbourne television station on Friday. “I played that amazing year in 2022. Then at the finals in Wimbledon and U.S. Open, that’s when I started feeling some issues in my wrist. I had that wrist reconstruction and now I’m feeling amazing.”

Related Topics

Nick Kyrgios /

Brisbane International

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

