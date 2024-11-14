 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shrijith, Parantap combine to help Karnataka clamp down Uttar Pradesh hopes

The visitor assumed a 186-run first-innings lead through three defiant lower-order partnerships before skipper Aryan Juyal and Madhav Kaushik led the host’s fightback.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 19:00 IST , LUCKNOW - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Karnataka’s Krishnan Shrijith exults after scoring a century against Uttar Pradesh.
Karnataka’s Krishnan Shrijith exults after scoring a century against Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Karnataka’s Krishnan Shrijith exults after scoring a century against Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Debutants Krishnan Shrijith and Yashovardhan Parantap’s contrasting knocks helped Karnataka tighten the noose around Uttar Pradesh on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. 

The visitor assumed a 186-run first-innings lead through three defiant lower-order partnerships before skipper Aryan Juyal and Madhav Kaushik led the host’s fightback.

Shrijith built on his overnight score of 68 with a crisp off-drive in the first over of the day and defended solidly by getting behind the line of the ball. He rode out a short-ball barrage employed by seamers Shivam Mavi and Aaqib Khan even as Shreyas Gopal gloved a pull shot to the wicketkeeper early on.

READ: AUS vs PAK: Australia dominates Pakistan in truncated T20I series-opener

Parantap stemmed UP’s hope of nipping the tail in the bud as the 20-year-old exhibited a precocious grit, adding 61 runs with Shrijith for the seventh wicket.

The duo made capital on Mavi and Aaqib’s reluctance to pitch the ball up, even with three slips and a gully in position. With his century on the horizon, Shrijith upped the ante, stepping out and slapping spinner Saurabh Kumar to the cover boundary to reach 90, and then pulling Aaqib to the midwicket fence to move to 95.

He was reprieved on 96 when backup wicketkeeper Aaditya Sharma dropped a catch off Saurabh’s bowling. But there were no further jitters for the 28-year-old, who nonchalantly opened the face of the bat for a single at third-man to complete his maiden ton, off 125 balls, and raised his willow as the Karnataka dugout stood up to applaud.

Shrijith perished at the stroke of lunch, mistiming a pull to square-leg, but his fellow debutant Parantap held firm. He copped a nasty bouncer from Aaqib on the back of his head before notching up a plucky 118-ball half-century to add to UP’s misery.

Brief scores:
Uttar Pradesh --
1st innings: 89 all out (Sameer Rizvi 25; V. Koushik 5/20, Vidyadhar Patil 3/22)
2nd innings: 78/1 (Aryan Juyal 35 batting)
Karnataka --
1st innings: 275 all out (KL Srijith 110; Shivam Mavi 3/96; Aaqib Khan 3/53)
At Stumps, Day 2: Uttar Pradesh trails by 108 runs

Related Topics

Karnataka /

Uttar Pradesh /

Ranji Trophy /

Krishnan Shrijith /

Yashovardhan Parantap

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 14: Arjun Prasad builds lead in Jaipur Open
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shrijith, Parantap combine to help Karnataka clamp down Uttar Pradesh hopes
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. PKL 2024 Live Score: Pawan Sehrawat in focus as UP Yoddhas take on Telugu Titans; Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jharkhand’s Kushagra hits classy ton against Delhi
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Sinner doping case could have been communicated more efficiently, says ATP chair Gaudenzi
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jharkhand’s Kushagra hits classy ton against Delhi
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vijay’s fifer, Rasheed’s fifty keeps Andhra on driving seat vs Hyderabad on Day 2
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shahrukh, Sidharth help Tamil Nadu inflate lead against Railways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shrijith, Parantap combine to help Karnataka clamp down Uttar Pradesh hopes
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Haryana’s Kamboj takes eight-wicket haul but Baby, Azharuddeen keep Kerala afloat
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 14: Arjun Prasad builds lead in Jaipur Open
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shrijith, Parantap combine to help Karnataka clamp down Uttar Pradesh hopes
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. PKL 2024 Live Score: Pawan Sehrawat in focus as UP Yoddhas take on Telugu Titans; Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jharkhand’s Kushagra hits classy ton against Delhi
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Sinner doping case could have been communicated more efficiently, says ATP chair Gaudenzi
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment