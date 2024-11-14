 />
Subscribers Only

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jharkhand’s Kushagra hits classy ton against Delhi

The potential that astute observers see in the 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand was on display at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 19:47 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Jharkhand’s Kumar Kushagra celebrates after scoring a century against Delhi.
Jharkhand’s Kumar Kushagra celebrates after scoring a century against Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Jharkhand’s Kumar Kushagra celebrates after scoring a century against Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

In the past 12 months, Kumar Kushagra has had a fair share of the spotlight. In December 2023, he was picked by Delhi Capitals at the IPL auction for a hefty sum of ₹7.2 crore and went on to play a few games in this year’s 17th edition. In January and February this year, he was part of the India A squad that played four-day games against England Lions. And a couple of months ago, he was part of the cream in domestic cricket that was picked for the Duleep Trophy.

The potential that astute observers see in the 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand was on display at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday as he struck an unbeaten 133 off 166 balls to lift his team to 356 for nine at the end of day two of a Group D Ranji Trophy contest against Delhi. The classy knock gave Kushagra his third First Class century.

This was Kushagra’s maiden Ranji game of the season owing to a stiff back following the Duleep Trophy in September. Coming in after the dismissal of Sharandeep Singh, who was only able to add two runs to his overnight score before nicking Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat in the 11th over of the day, Kushagra didn’t take long to stamp his authority. He was comfortable scoring runs off front and back foot, his drives, cuts and pulls making for an attractive wagon wheel.

READ: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Haryana’s Kamboj takes eight-wicket haul but Baby, Azharuddeen keep Kerala afloat

While the biggest partnership of the day was his 93-run stand with skipper Virat Singh, who made 56, Kushagra also combined effectively with the lower-order to compound Delhi’s frustration.

“On day one, the wicket was a little helpful for the fast bowlers. So we thought that if we can delay playing our shots, it will benefit the team,” Kushagra told reporters. “Sharandeep left the ball really well. When I went in, I felt we could play shots. It came off nicely. I thought I should take the initiative.”

Perhaps naturally for a state that has produced MS Dhoni, Jharkhand has plenty of options in the wicketkeeping department with Kushagra, Ishan Kishan and Robin Minz around. “I don’t see it as competition. I just look to score runs and focus on the format where I have to do well,” Kushagra added.

BRIEF SCORES
Jharkhand — 1st innings: 356-9 (Sharandeep Singh 64, Kumar Kushagra 133 n.o; Simarjeet 2/43)

