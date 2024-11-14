Anshul Kamboj underlined his credentials as one of the most exciting fast bowlers in the Indian domestic circuit with an eight-wicket haul for Haryana against Kerala in a Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Despite Kamboj’s gallant efforts, Kerala stayed afloat courtesy of resilient fifties from skipper Sachin Baby and Mohammed Azharuddeen, and a late gutsy knock from Shoun Roger. The away team ended the second day at 285 for eight.

While the rest of the Haryana bowling attack struggled to make an impact on a Lahli surface not offering much lateral movement, Kamboj bowled with purpose, using his hurrying pace to trouble Kerala batters.

The 23-year-old quick started with a fiery seven-over spell – after intense smog resulted in a truncated morning session – claiming three quick wickets to put his team in control.

He began by angling one in from around the wicket to castle Akshay Chandran, ending his 178-ball vigil. Kamboj then nipped one past Jalaj Saxena’s inside edge to trap him in front. Soon, he had Salman Nizar caught behind to complete his fifer.

Sachin stood tall amidst the Kamboj-induced ruins. Earlier in his knock, he had become Kerala’s all-time top scorer in the Ranji Trophy, going past Rohan Prem.

Haryana’s spell of pressure was finally broken by Azharuddeen, who viciously pulled medium pacer Sumit Kumar for a couple of sixes in an over. He repeated the trick soon, flat-batting Aman Kumar for a six, well in front of the square.

Against spinners, Azharuddeen was unafraid to take the charge, often stepping out of the crease to counter them. When Jayant Yadav pitched it up, the Kerala batter thumped him straight back for a four.

Azharuddeen kept the scoreboard ticking by confidently driving Nishant Sindhu to long off for singles. He ticked off his fifty by driving Jayant inside out for a four.

While Azharuddeen punched and counter-punched, Sachin held the fort from the other end. The Kerala skipper withheld his attacking instincts, scoring just one boundary in the day – a back-foot cover drive against Aman.

Haryana could only dislodge Kerala’s sixth-wicket partnership with the help of a returning Kamboj, armed with the second new ball.

Ironically, the pull shot paved the way for Azharuddeen’s downfall as he top-edged a Kamboj bouncer to fine leg.

Sachin followed immediately as he nicked Kamboj to the keeper. The umpire was initially unmoved and only lifted his finger after some intense pleading from the Haryana players.

Kamboj wasted no time in scalping his eighth wicket of the innings as he fired one into the base of Nidheesh MD’s stumps.

Kerala just about survived Haryana’s push to wrap up the innings, thanks to Shoun and Basil Thampi, who added 38 runs from 14 overs for the ninth wicket to guide the side to Stumps without further damage.