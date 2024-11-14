Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami takes four wickets as Bengal remains in control vs Madhya Pradesh on Day 2

Mohammed Shami showed glimpses of his old touch as he led Bengal’s fightback with a four-wicket haul in its Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium here on Thursday.

Resuming from 103 for one, the host was all out for 167 in its first innings. Bengal put up 170 for five in its second essay to inflate its overall lead to a healthy 231 runs at the end of day two.

Bengal bowlers showed more discipline and captured nine Madhya Pradesh wickets in the first session for a crucial 61-run first-innings lead.

Suraj Jaiswal got rid of both overnight batters, Rajat Patidar and Subhranshu Senapati, in the third and fifth overs of the morning.

Displaying better rhythm and energy, comeback man Shami, who bowled 10 overs overnight, tasted success in his 15th over when home skipper Shubham Sharma inside-edged one onto the stumps.

After bowling a six-over spell, Shami polished the ball for fellow younger pacers, including his brother Kaif (as the siblings featured in a first-class match together for the first time) and debutant Rohit Kumar, guiding them to make further inroads with the older ball.

Before lunch, a determined Shami ran in fast and bowled on target to capture three more wickets in three overs at the expense of only one run. Bowling round the wicket, he castled the southpaw Saransh Jain before dismissing Kumar Kartikeya Singh and Kulwant Khejroliya in consecutive deliveries.

Bengal widened its lead as Sudip Gharami (40, 66b, 6x4, 1x6), who played some fine shots on both sides and Sudip Chatterjee (40, 58b, 3x4) added 49 runs.

Writtick Chatterjee (33 batting, 71b, 4x4), who was adjudged leg-before off a no-ball on 19, and Wriddhiman Saha (21 batting, 32b, 3x4) held fort even as the hard-working Anubhav Agarwal took three important wickets.