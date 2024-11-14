PKL 2024 Live Score: Pawan Sehrawat injured in Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

- November 14, 2024 20:44Yoddhas 30-26 Titans
DOD raid for the Titans. Manjeet is brought down, Sumit doing the work with an anklehold in the left corner. Calm and lethal. The lead is slowly increasing. Eight minutes to go in this game.
- November 14, 2024 20:44Yoddhas 29-26 Titans
DOD raid for Yoddhas. Bhavani Rajput gets a bonus plus a touch, an error from the defence. Why are defensive units continuing to offer points by giving room for touches?
Manjeet puts in an empty raid for the Titans. As does Bhavani Rajput for the Yoddhas.
- November 14, 2024 20:41Yoddhas 27-26 Titans
10 minutes to go in this encounter. A few empty raids pass and a timeout is called by the Telugu Titans.
- November 14, 2024 20:38Yoddhas 27-26 Titans
Empty raids by Vijay Malik and Bhavani Rajput. Ashish Narwal is dashed out by the Yoddhas. He goes deep into the left corner to get a touch but he doesn’t realise there’s two coming to dash him out. But, it seems like Hitesh went out of bounds. So a point is given to the Titans too.
- November 14, 2024 20:36Yoddhas 25-25 Titans
Manjeet goes in for the Titans. There’s a defender coming behind him, but he mows the man out of the way and goes to safety. The defence backs them up as Bharat is dashed out of the mat. PARITY RESTORED.
- November 14, 2024 20:36Yoddhas 25-23 Titans
Empty raid for Vijay Malik. Bharat comes in, empty raid for him too. DOD raid for the Titans and Vijay Malik goes in. He gets a touch, he had to work for it. Gangaram is the man to concede a touch with Vijay lunging low for his point.
The Titans defence then brings down Keshav Kumar. Sagar goes right into him and sorts him out. A green card warning is given to Ankit. Warning for foul play.
- November 14, 2024 20:34Yoddhas 25-21 Titans
Krishan Dhull’s night is miserable. Bharat gets a point off him. Manjeet is brought down, with a circular trap set for him from both sides of the mat. Not good news for the Titans. Pawan is in his training kit. His night is over, it looks like.
Empty raid for Vijay Malik. Keshav Kumar gets a simple touch on Ashish Narwal. Goes deep into the left cover and taps him. 100% strike rate for Keshav. Pawan is helplessly watching from the bench..
- November 14, 2024 20:32Yoddhas 22-21 Titans - YODDHAS INFLICT ALL OUT
Ashish Narwal comes in to raid to begin the second half. Can Titans seal this game in Pawan’s absence? Empty raid. Keshav Kumar gets a touch on Sumit. A nice suave kick on the left corner. What a tackle. Ashish Narwal goes into the left corner, Sumit goes for the backhold, his hand slips, but he gets the ankle and brings him back. Pure skill.
Bhavani Rajput goes in, gets a touch on Krishan Dhull who he struggles with and gets out of. Ajit Pawar almost runs into him but cartwheels away from him. Good sense. Omkar Patil is now subbed in as the last man standing. He is brought down, Sumit the man orchestrating the tackle once more. The tables have been turned. Bonus for Titans, ALL OUT by the Yoddhas.
- November 14, 2024 20:23Yoddhas 16-20 Titans
Bharat catches Ankit, too easy as he’s nicely in the way of Bharat’s running arc. Pawan has his head in his heads. Vijay Malik is brought down, Sahul Kumar getting into the groove now. Double ankle hold. Titans down to three men for the first time now. Bhavani Rajput goes in to try and get Krishan Dhull to make mistakes but comes back without a risk. Bharat comes in and uses his speed to get touches and come to safety, but he falls and the Titans defenders - three of them - cocoon him. Good support and good sense to not allow Bharat to wriggle out.
WHAT A DRAMATIC 20 MINUTES OF KABADDI. HALF TIME NOW.
- November 14, 2024 20:20Yoddhas 14-18 Titans
Bhavani Rajput gets a touch on left corner Ankit. Ashish Narwal gets a bonus from under the nose of the left corner. OH BUT BHAVANI RAJPUT is a brilliant raider and he shows us proof of concept with two touches - Ashish Narwal, Sagar have to go. Effortless.
Vijay Malik pegs one back and gets a touch on Bhavani Rajput. A big kick from the man. Smart to target the in-form raider.
- November 14, 2024 20:18Yoddhas 11-16 Titans
Ashish gets a point, courtesy a touch off Sumit.
From a 3-point deficit to a 4-point lead, Vijay Malik is leading this injury-affected Titans unit with elan.
He continues to force errors. He has sent Sahul off the match. Aggression from Vijay Malik here. The Telugu owners are watching with serious expressions on their faces.
- November 14, 2024 20:17Yoddhas 10-14 Titans - TITANS INFLICT ALL OUT.
Bharat gets a bonus. Vijay Malik goes for Bharat but then gets a touch on Gangaram, jumps over him using the defender as a board and gets to safety. Pawan is impressed watching from the sidelines. Ajit Pawar then brings then Bharat and the ALL OUT IS INFLICTED. WHAT A TURNAROUND.
- November 14, 2024 20:15Yoddhas 9-10 Titans - VIJAY MALIK’S MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE.
Vijay Malik, who was the command centre, now has to take matters in his own hands. He begins with an empty raid. Bharat puts in an empty raid. Vijay Malik then comes in and is brought down near the midline. He first jumps over a standing chain. He then tumbles and then brings his legs past the midline. Pure flexibility this. FOUR POINT RAID. HUGE RAID. What a moment in this game. And now Titans have a one-point lead.
- November 14, 2024 20:13Yoddhas 9-6 Titans
Ashish goes in for a Do-or-die raid for the Titans. Sumit in the left corner gets a hold of his leg as Ashish tries the kick and brings him down. Bhavani Rajput now comes for a DOD raid for the Yoddhas and he gets Krishan Dhull who steps past the end line. Massive step out. Poor from the Titans defender.
- November 14, 2024 20:09Yoddhas 7-6 Titans
Bonus for Bharat. This visual of Pawan limping away is going to stay in the minds of the Titans. Ashish Narwal puts in an empty raid. Pawan has an ice pack to the inner side of the top part of the knee at the moment. Is this a ligament issue again?
Most of the attention has been on activity off the mat. A strategic timeout has been taken.
- November 14, 2024 20:07Yoddhas 6-6 Titans - PAWAN INJURES KNEE
Three men on the mat for Yoddhas. Pawan likes these situations and almost gets a few touches and comes to safety but Bhavani Rajput goes for Pawan legs and he is brought down. But, it looks like Pawan has injured his leg. He is limping off and looks to be in a lot of pain. It looks like it’s the left knee. This is not good for the Titans at all.
- November 14, 2024 20:05Yoddhas 4-6 Titans
Good use of the lobby by Pawan. He gets a big touch on Sahul and uses the lobby to come back to safety. Vijay Malik is taking charge of instructions on the mat. Pawan has time to focus just on his job - points. Meanwhile, Bhavani Rajput has a bonus for the Yoddhas.
- November 14, 2024 20:04Yoddhas 3-5 Titans
Yoddhas get a point. An error from the Titans. Sagar ends up gifting Bhavani Rajput a point. Meanwhile Pawan keeps chipping away. Two points for the man now as he gets touches on Ashu Singh, Hitesh, using his speed to poke into that swollen defense chain on the right.
- November 14, 2024 20:02Yoddhas 2-3 Titans
Bharat begins with a bonus. Pawan Sehrawat gets Telugu Titans going. UP Yoddhas put in an advanced tackle as Sumit goes for Pawan’s legs. Pawan jumps over him, that iconic trademark jump. Point to the India captain. Bonuses for Bharat and Vijay Malik follow. Bharat is then brought down by Ajit Pawar. Surrounded him, blocked him and pushes Bharat, a tall and fairly strong raider, down. He is warned for jersey pulling too.
- November 14, 2024 19:51Starting 7: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans - WHERE IS SURENDER GILL?
UP Yoddhas: Keshav Kumar, Bhavani Rajput, Ashu Singh, Gangaram, Hitesh, Sumit (C), Bharat Hooda
Telugu Titans: Ashish Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat (C), Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Krishan Hooda, Ankit, Vijay Malik
- November 14, 2024 19:37Players to watch out for: Telugu Titans
For Telugu Titans, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will be the main raider. He has amassed 88 raid points in 8 matches.
Sagar Sethpal Rawal leads the defence for Telugu Titans and has scored 15 tackle points in 8 matches. Meanwhile, Vijay Malik is the best all-rounder in the team with 45 points in 8 matches.
- November 14, 2024 19:36Players to watch out for: UP Yoddhas
Surender Gill has been the prime raider for UP Yoddhas this season after racking up 30 raid points in 7 matches.
Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sumit Sangwan, who has scored 29 tackle points in 8 matches in PKL 11.
All-rounder Bharat Hooda is also a player to watch out for after amassing 69 points so far.
- November 14, 2024 19:34UP Yoddhas want to bounce back before home fans
After the narrow loss to U Mumba, Assistant Coach Upendra Singh acknowledged that small lapses in concentration in the latter stages of the match ultimately led to the loss. “While we had a strong start, those last one or two minutes proved crucial. In such tight situations, even a single point can make the difference between victory and defeat.”
Reflecting on the defensive strategy, Coach Upendra Singh highlighted the tactical adjustments made during the game. “We made some changes to our defensive lineup, and while some of those worked in our favor, consistency is key. We need to execute our plans more consistently over the entire 40 minutes.”
Looking ahead to the upcoming match against Telugu Titans, the Assistant Coach expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back. “We’ll take the learnings from this match forward. The team is already focused on our next challenge against Telugu Titans. We believe in our preparation process and expect to showcase a strong performance in the upcoming match.”
- November 14, 2024 19:13UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record
In PKL history, UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans have played each other 14 times.
With 9 wins against Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas are ahead in the head-to-head record. Telugu Titans have won 3 times while 2 matches ended in ties.
The last UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans match saw the latter come out on top with a 49-32 victory in Season 10.
After 8 matches, UP Yoddhas are 10th on the PKL Season 11 points table. They have won 3 times and lost 5 matches, amassing 20 points so far.
Telugu Titans, meanwhile, have 26 points and are sixth on the points table. They have won 5 and lost 3 times.
- November 14, 2024 19:01UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: Form Guide
UP Yoddhas head into this match on the back of a defeat against U Mumba on November 10. They lost the match 33-35 and it was their fifth loss in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.
Telugu Titans, on the other hand, won their last match after beating Puneri Paltan 34-33 on November 9.
- November 14, 2024 18:49How the points table looks right now- Steelers on top
- November 14, 2024 18:38Welcome back to Sportstar’s live coverage of season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 14, 2024.
UP Yoddhas take on Telugu Titans in the first match of the evening while Tamil Thalaivas will go up against U Mumba in the second game.
Stay tuned for previews, live coverage and more.
