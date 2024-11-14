PKL 2024 Live Score: Pawan Sehrawat injured in Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

November 14, 2024 19:34

UP Yoddhas want to bounce back before home fans

After the narrow loss to U Mumba, Assistant Coach Upendra Singh acknowledged that small lapses in concentration in the latter stages of the match ultimately led to the loss. “While we had a strong start, those last one or two minutes proved crucial. In such tight situations, even a single point can make the difference between victory and defeat.”

Reflecting on the defensive strategy, Coach Upendra Singh highlighted the tactical adjustments made during the game. “We made some changes to our defensive lineup, and while some of those worked in our favor, consistency is key. We need to execute our plans more consistently over the entire 40 minutes.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming match against Telugu Titans, the Assistant Coach expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back. “We’ll take the learnings from this match forward. The team is already focused on our next challenge against Telugu Titans. We believe in our preparation process and expect to showcase a strong performance in the upcoming match.”