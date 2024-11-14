 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, November 14: Arjun Prasad builds lead in Jaipur Open

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 14.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 19:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Arjun Prasad builds on lead with second round 64 in Jaipur Open.
Representative Image: Arjun Prasad builds on lead with second round 64 in Jaipur Open.
infoIcon

Representative Image: Arjun Prasad builds on lead with second round 64 in Jaipur Open.

GOLF

Jaipur Open: Arjun Prasad builds on lead with second round 64

Delhi’s Arjun Prasad produced a solid six-under 64 in the second round to extend his lead by three strokes at the Rs 1 crore Jaipur Open being played at the Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur on Thursday.

Arjun (62-64), the first-round leader by one shot, took his total to 14-under 126, following the commanding round that featured an eagle, five birdies and a bogey.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul (64-65), another Delhi golfer and last week’s winner, was placed second at 11-under 129 as a result of his 65 on day two that included an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys.

Six players were joint third at a total of 10-under 130 including Milind Soni, Sachin Baisoya, Ravi Kumar, Mari Muthu R, M Dharma and Harendra Gupta.

Jaipur’s Prakhar Asawa (70) was the only local golfer to make the cut. He was placed tied 35th at three-under 137.

The cut was declared at three-under 137. Fifty professionals made the cut.

Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill fired a hole-in-one on the 11th to win himself a Nissan Magnite car.

Sukhraj’s five-iron tee shot found the hole. However, he missed the cut after he posted a 69 to total two-under 138.

Chandigarh’s Aadil Bedi was the second player to shoot a hole-in-one on Thursday. Aadil’s ace came on the second hole during his round of 69. Bedi too missed the cut as he totalled one-under 139.

Arjun made early gains with a 15-feet birdie conversion on the 11th and another birdie on the 14th. The 25-year-old’s chip-in for eagle on the 17th gave further momentum to his round.

On his second nine, Arjun added three more birdies to his card between the fourth and the eighth which included a tap-in.

A lip-out from seven feet on the closing ninth led to Arjun conceding his first bogey of the week.

- PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 14: Arjun Prasad builds lead in Jaipur Open
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shrijith, Parantap combine to help Karnataka clamp down Uttar Pradesh hopes
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. PKL 2024 Live Score: Pawan Sehrawat in focus as UP Yoddhas take on Telugu Titans; Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jharkhand’s Kushagra hits classy ton against Delhi
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Sinner doping case could have been communicated more efficiently, says ATP chair Gaudenzi
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 14: Arjun Prasad builds lead in Jaipur Open
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOC needs clear stance on gender, says presidential hopeful Coe
    Reuters
  3. MMA star Conor McGregor calls sexual assault claim a “full-blown lie among many lies”
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 13: Asha, Puja Batra clinch top honours in National Ranking Bridge Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. WADA probed by Canadian officials over drug sample handling
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 14: Arjun Prasad builds lead in Jaipur Open
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shrijith, Parantap combine to help Karnataka clamp down Uttar Pradesh hopes
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. PKL 2024 Live Score: Pawan Sehrawat in focus as UP Yoddhas take on Telugu Titans; Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jharkhand’s Kushagra hits classy ton against Delhi
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Sinner doping case could have been communicated more efficiently, says ATP chair Gaudenzi
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment