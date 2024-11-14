 />
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Andre Siddarth says current focus lies on performing well for TN after U19 Asia Cup call up

Andre also showed that he is a student of the game by expressing how keen he is on honing his skills through successes and setbacks.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 21:23 IST , AHMEDABAD - 1 MIN READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Tamil Nadu’s C Andre Siddarth, plays a shot, on the day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 14, 2024.
Tamil Nadu’s C Andre Siddarth, plays a shot, on the day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
Tamil Nadu’s C Andre Siddarth, plays a shot, on the day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

C. Andre Siddarth is getting on a flight to UAE with the Indian team for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.

An average teenager’s focus can waver after hearing something life-altering like that. Andre is not among them.

After getting the “unexpected” news on Wednesday night through a friend’s call, the bespectacled 18-year-old had a job to do on Thursday: bat well and ensure TN got a good first-innings lead against Railways in a Ranji Trophy match here. He was successful at it.

“The selection is not that important for me right now. This match was more important because we needed to take the lead,” Andre, who scored a crucial 78, told Sportstar after the second day’s play.

“When the time comes to travel and compete there (UAE), I’ll shift my focus to that. Wherever I’m playing, that side comes first. I know the country is important. But I believe you have to prioritise whatever you are doing at that particular time.”

Andre also showed that he is a student of the game by expressing how keen he is on honing his skills through successes and setbacks.

“Performances are not always up to me. Some days you just get a good delivery… For me, each and every ball is a kind of a test and it’s like writing an answer to a question,” he signed off.

