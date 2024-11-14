Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shahrukh, Sidharth help Tamil Nadu inflate lead against Railways

Three half-centurions piloted Tamil Nadu’s efforts on Thursday as the visitor ended day two at 324 for six, 95 runs in the green, against Railways in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group-D fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

While TN’s punt on making power-hitter Shahrukh Khan (86, 114b, 12x4, 2x6) open paid rich dividends, N. Jagadeesan (56, 117b, 5x4) and C. Andre Siddarth’s (78, 133b, 13x4) resolute knocks ensured Railways toiled hard throughout.

Shahrukh and Jagadeesan’s 137-run stand for the first wicket displayed two contrasting approaches to building an innings.

Shahrukh went for expansive drives for anything in his arc and hooks for balls aimed at his shoulders whereas the Tamil Nadu skipper was happy to bide his time.

Shahrukh overcame every challenge posed by the pacers with brute force but was dismissed after edging a ball that held its line off off-spinner Shivam Chaudhary. Railways bowlers got their mojo back in this phase as Vijay Shankar and Jagadeesan were dismissed quickly as well.

However, Andre consolidated at one end and was part of two 74-run partnerships, first with Pradosh Ranjan Paul (38) and then with S. Mohamed Ali (37 batting).

Most of Andre’s boundaries were along the ground and through the off-side as he chose to be circumspect. When he walked back after getting bowled by Kunal Yadav with 15 minutes left to play, TN’s score read 308 for five. Kunal struck again, sending back R. Sonu Yadav.

While Railways players might feel hard done by the luck not going their way for a couple of good lbw and caught-behind shouts, it also didn’t help their cause that some chances went begging in the slip-cordon.

Kunal’s exploits did sweeten Railways’ evening but the fact that TN already has a sizeable lead with four wickets in hand means Jagadeesan’s men have the upper hand going into day three.