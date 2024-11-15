 />
India vs South Africa Live, 4th T20I: Toss at 8 PM; IND eyes series win, SA looks to level; Live Streaming info

IND vs SA: Check the live score and updates from the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match being played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Updated : Nov 15, 2024 19:09 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. 

  • November 15, 2024 18:54
    The preparations have begun

    Moments from India’s simulation match ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

    Shorts News:Moments from India’s simulation match ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

  • November 15, 2024 18:48
    PREVIEW

    Rinku Singh’s batting slot and circumspect approach must be a cause of concern for the India team going into the deciding fourth T20I against South Africa as the side aims for another bilateral series victory on Friday. 

    Centuries by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma on either side of an inept batting performance have kept India’s nose ahead in the series and the team would want a more collective batting effort to clinch it 3-1.

    Read the full preview here
  • November 15, 2024 18:38
    Meanwhile, Kamboj creates history

    Anshul Kamboj of Haryana completed a historic 10-wicket haul against Kerala in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match earlier today. Here’s a story from our correspondent Pranay Rajiv, who witnessed the feat first hand: 

    Ranji Trophy 2024: Everything comes together for Anshul Kamboj’s ‘Perfect 10’

    For Anshul Kamboj, every factor aligned to perfection at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Stadium in Lahli, as he completed a historic 10-wicket haul against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy.

  • November 15, 2024 18:28
    Squads

    South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman 

    India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal

  • November 15, 2024 18:19
    Live streaming info

    The match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India. The live stream is available on JioCinema app. 

  • November 15, 2024 18:01
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa set to be played the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

