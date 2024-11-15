India vs South Africa Live, 4th T20I: Toss at 8 PM; IND eyes series win, SA looks to level; Live Streaming info

- November 15, 2024 18:48PREVIEW
Rinku Singh’s batting slot and circumspect approach must be a cause of concern for the India team going into the deciding fourth T20I against South Africa as the side aims for another bilateral series victory on Friday.
Centuries by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma on either side of an inept batting performance have kept India's nose ahead in the series and the team would want a more collective batting effort to clinch it 3-1.
November 15, 2024 18:38Meanwhile, Kamboj creates history
Anshul Kamboj of Haryana completed a historic 10-wicket haul against Kerala in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match earlier today. Here’s a story from our correspondent Pranay Rajiv, who witnessed the feat first hand:
November 15, 2024 18:28Squads
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal
November 15, 2024 18:19Live streaming info
The match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India. The live stream is available on JioCinema app.
November 15, 2024 18:01Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa set to be played the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Stay tuned for the live updates.
