India vs South Africa Live, 4th T20I: Toss at 8 PM; IND eyes series win, SA looks to level; Live Streaming info

PREVIEW

Rinku Singh’s batting slot and circumspect approach must be a cause of concern for the India team going into the deciding fourth T20I against South Africa as the side aims for another bilateral series victory on Friday.

Centuries by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma on either side of an inept batting performance have kept India’s nose ahead in the series and the team would want a more collective batting effort to clinch it 3-1.